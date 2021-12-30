EXCLUSIVE: Tigmanshu Dhulia working on Salman Khan’s Dabangg 4 – Chulbul Pandey set for a return

Pinkvilla was the first to reveal that after completing work on Tiger 3 and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Salman Khan will be back as Prem in Anees Bazmee’s comedy and then slip into the shoes of India’s most flamboyant spy, Ravindra Kaushik in Rajkumar Gupta directed Black Tiger. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Tigmanshu Dhulia is working on the script of Dabangg 4 for Salman.

“Tigmanshu has been working on the script for Dabangg 4 for more than a year now, and a narration will take place next year. Salman is impressed with the basic idea and vision that Tishu has for Dabangg franchise, as the entire team is looking to bring in a fresh approach to the iconic character of Chulbul Pandey. A final call on other nitty-gritty’s of Dabangg 4 will be taken once the script narration takes place. At this point of time, it’s work on progress as it’s too early to confirm the other aspects of the project,” revealed a source close to the development.

If Chulbul Pandey continues to be a cop or enters the world of politics is something we would know once the script is locked Source

Both Salman, and his producer brother, Arbaaz Khan, feel that Tigmanshu would be the right choice for Dabangg as he is well versed with the rural world in the heartland of India. “If Chulbul Pandey continues to be a cop or enters the world of politics is something we would know once the script is locked,” the source added. The film is currently in the writing stage. Tigmanshu is known for entertaining and critically acclaimed films like Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster and Paan Singh Tomar, with the latter even winning a National Award. For those unaware, Tigmanshu had narrated a script to Salman in 2015 as well, however, the things didn’t fall into place back then. The filmmaker was keen to have Salman on board to play a robin hood gangster, Sultana Daku back in the day.

Dabangg 4 aside, Salman has a tentative shoot lined up in place with Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali beginning from February followed by No Entry 2 with Anees Bazmee. This is expected to be followed by Dabangg 4 and Black Tiger. Salman also has a film with Sooraj Barjatya under his kitty as also the sequel to his 2015 cult classic, Bajrangi Bhaijaan. He is said to be in talks for at-least 5 more films with multiple directors at the moment, and we shall bring more on that once the discussion reaches a stage of closure.

Dabangg is among the most successful franchises of Hindi film industry with part 1 and 2 proving to be blockbusters at the box-office. Though part 3 failed to live up to the expectations, the three films in total have sold over 5.50 crore tickets, which is among the highest for a Bollywood franchise till date. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more exclusive news on Salman Khan and his line-up.

