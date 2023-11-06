10 Bollywood movie names for dumb charades that will make you game master; Shin Shinaki Boobla Boo to Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Be it a family gathering on a Diwali night or a fun-filled night with friends, Dumb Charades is the one classic game that will never lose its spark. However, if you are someone who struggles with recalling the names of films to beat the other party, here we present to you the cheat code that you can keep handy and become an invincible player of Dumb Charades. Take a look!

Top film names that will make you a star player of Dumb Charades

1. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018)

IMDb Rating: 7.1

7.1 Stars: Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh

Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh Director: Luv Ranjan

Luv Ranjan Genre : Romantic comedy

: Romantic comedy Writer: Rahul Mody, Luv Ranjan

Rahul Mody, Luv Ranjan Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety revolves around two friends - Sonu and Titu. While Titu is the naive one who does not take much time to get involved emotionally in a relationship with girls, Sonu acts as his savior and never lets him fall into any trouble. Soon, Sweety, the ‘perfect bride’ for Titu enters his life and he begins to fall in love with her. However, is she the ideal bride for Titu or are there some dark secrets hidden? Also, how will Sonu protect his Titu this time? Watch the film to find out.

2. Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola (2013)

IMDb Rating: 5.6

5.6 Stars : Anushka Sharma, Pankaj Kapur, Imran Khan

: Anushka Sharma, Pankaj Kapur, Imran Khan Director: Vishal Bhardwaj

Vishal Bhardwaj Genre : Satirical black comedy

: Satirical black comedy Writer: Vishal Bhardwaj

Vishal Bhardwaj Where to watch/OTT Platform: Hotstar

The film revolves around Bijlee (Played by Anushka Sharma) who is the daughter of a rich industrialist. She decides to get married to a politician’s son, leaving her father’s man Friday disheartened. What will happen next? Watch the film to explore.

3. Hello! Hum Lallan Bol Rahe Hain (2010)

IMDb Rating: 6.3

6.3 Stars: Rajpal Yadav, Preeti Mehra

Rajpal Yadav, Preeti Mehra Director: Dileep Shukla

Dileep Shukla Genre: Comedy-drama

Comedy-drama Writer: Dileep Shukla

Dileep Shukla Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

A security guard falls in love with a woman. However, what will happen when he arranges her marriage to another man?

4. Tu Bal Brahmhachari Main Hoon Kanya Kunwari (2003)

IMDb Rating: 4.4

4.4 Stars: Sadashiv Amrapurkar, Laxmikant Berde, Inder Labana

Sadashiv Amrapurkar, Laxmikant Berde, Inder Labana Director: Bhupeshwar Tyagi

Bhupeshwar Tyagi Genre: Drama

The film is centered around a father, who believes a prophecy about seeing his child before he turns 20 that would lead the child to survive. Later, the child grows up in a religious facility and is celibate. However, his father’s desire lies in his marriage. Hence a lot of plotting follows.

5. Thodasa Roomani Ho Jayen (1990)

IMDb Rating: 7.4

7.4 Stars: Anita Kanwar, Nana Patekar, Vikram Gokhale

Anita Kanwar, Nana Patekar, Vikram Gokhale Director: Amol Palekar

Amol Palekar Writer : Chitra Palekar

: Chitra Palekar Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

An unconventional underconfident girl realizes the true potential of believing after she meets a magician who can bring rain to the lives of people. The girl proceeds to change and gains a positive perspective towards life.

6. Andheri Raat Mein Diya Tere Haath Mein - (1986)

IMDb Rating: 7.4

7.4 Stars: Dada Kondke, Amjad Khan, Usha Chavan

Dada Kondke, Amjad Khan, Usha Chavan Director: Dada Kondke

Dada Kondke Writer: Dada Kondke

The plot of the film revolves around two friends, whose desire to earn money makes them immersed in the underworld. Things take a drastic turn when one of them becomes alert and decides to take a step back and live a normal life.

7. Guru Suleman Chela Pahelwan (1981)



I MDb Rating: 6.3

6.3 Stars: Dara Singh Randhawa, Mehmood, Bindu Desai

Dara Singh Randhawa, Mehmood, Bindu Desai Director: Radhakant

Radhakant Genre: Action comedy

Action comedy Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Released in 1981, the Radhakant directorial will undoubtedly amp up you Dumb Charades game!

8. Raja Rani Ko Chahiye Pasina (1978)

IMDb Rating: 5.6

5.6 Stars: Suyyash Singh Rajput, Keanu

Suyyash Singh Rajput, Keanu Director: Sulabha Deshpande

Raja Rani Ko Chahiye Pasina can call for fun binge material. However, what makes it more special is its unique and quirky title that will leave the opposition party stunned in a game of Dumb Charades.

9. Arvind Desai Ki Ajeeb Dastaan (1978)

IMDb Rating: 7.2

7.2 Stars: Dilip Dhawan, Anjali Paigankar, Shriram Lagoo, Om Puri

Dilip Dhawan, Anjali Paigankar, Shriram Lagoo, Om Puri Director: Saeed Akhtar Mirza

Saeed Akhtar Mirza Writer: Cyrus Mistry, Saeed Akhtar Mirza

The plot of the movie envelops Arvind Desai’s character, the only son of a rich businessman, who hates his father’s dominating nature but admires his power. What will happen when his marriage is arranged to a girl from a high class, as against his wishes?

10. Shin Shinaki Boobla Boo (1952)

Stars: Sadhona Bose, Mehmood, Ranjan

Sadhona Bose, Mehmood, Ranjan Director: PL Santoshi

Shin Shinaki Boobla Boo is a fantasy tale of a character called Shin Shinaki, who seeks avenge for her parent’s murder and is backed by her lover, the bandit Boobla Boo. Apart from the story, the film’s title will undoubtedly make you the megastar of Dumb Charades.

