EXCLUSIVE: Sujoy Ghosh reveals how the 'lust story' between Vijay Varma and Tamannaah turned into a love story

Lust Stories 2 has released on Netflix. The film consists of four stories directed by four crafty directors namely Amit Sharma, R Balki, Sujoy Ghosh and Konkana Sen Sharma. It boasts of an ensemble cast of Kajol, Kumud Mishra, Neena Gupta, Mrunal Thakur, Angad Bedi, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Tillotama Shome and Amruta Subhash among many others. The directors of Lust Stories 2 graced Pinkvilla with an interview of theirs where they answered many brewing questions related to their trending show.

In an exclusive Pinkvilla interview with Himesh Mankad, Sujoy Ghosh was asked about something most people wanted an answer to, that is how the 'lust story' between Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma turned into a love story. Sujoy answered saying that they were the only two people willing to do it, before he said that he was just joking. Amit Sharma hilariously added that Sujoy matched their horoscope's with a pundit before getting them on board for his short story. R Balki then added that he (Sujoy) created a love story on his own. Sujoy then seriously answered saying, "It just happened. I was working with Vijay on a film earlier and then Tamannaah in. They both wanted to work together and it just happened. I gave them the script. Tamannaah liked the script, Vijay liked the script. Tamannaah had some questions, Vijay answered those questions and then..game on."

Both Tamannaah and Vijay are drawing a lot of eyeballs for their short in Lust Stories 2. The fact that a reel life couple became a real life couple after the film has made many prospective audiences eager to watch it, to exactly know what kindled the love between the two leads.

Apart from Sujoy's story, other stories are also being appreciated for how carefully the makers have dealt with such a sensitive topic, which is still considered a taboo for most.

Lust Stories 2 can be streamed on Netflix as per convenience. It is the sequel to the Netflix hit Lust Stories.

