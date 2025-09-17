Ajith Kumar starrer Good Bad Ugly removed from Netflix after Ilaiyaraaja’s copyright infringement case

The Ajith Kumar-starrer Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran, was released in theaters on April 10, 2025. Following the massive theatrical success, the film began streaming on Netflix, but has now been removed from the streaming service after Ilaiyaraaja’s copyright infringement case.

Is Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly removed from Netflix?

On September 17, 2025, the OTT giant Netflix removed the blockbuster film Good Bad Ugly from its platform. The film had been available on the digital space for 4 months, but has now been taken down due to copyright infringement.

The removal was done following a court order that barred the producers from exhibiting the film in any format, citing the unauthorized use of three songs composed by the maestro. The composer had sued the filmmakers for using his songs - Ottha Ruba Tharen, En Jodi Manja Kuruvi, and Ilamai Idho Idho without proper authorization.

Earlier in April, Ilaiyaraaja sent a legal notice to producers Mythri Movie Makers for using the songs without his consent. The composer also demanded compensation of Rs 5 crore.

However, according to a report by Hindustan Times, Mythri Movie Makers’ Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar had earlier stated that they had complied with all necessary protocols and acquired rights from respective music labels.

The producer said, “We have taken permission from all the music labels required for the songs we used in the film. The labels hold the rights, so we have followed protocol and taken NOCs from them. We have done things by the book.”

As of now, the film is reported to be unavailable on Netflix only within India.

About Good Bad Ugly

Good Bad Ugly, starring Ajith Kumar in the lead role, featured the story of AK (Red Dragon), a former gangster serving a life sentence in prison, seeking redemption for his violent past to secure a better future for his son.

However, chaos ensues when his son is framed for a false case, forcing AK to return to his old ways. With Trisha Krishnan and Arjun Das as co-leads, the film also featured Karthikeya Dev, Priya Prakash Varrier, Sunil, Jackie Shroff, Shine Tom Chacko, and many others in key roles.

