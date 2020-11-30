EXCLUSIVE: Sushant Singh Rajput never fit in, wanted to be lost: Siddharth Gupta on SSR's lesser known side

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Sushant Singh Rajput’s close friend Siddharth Gupta opened up about his bond with him and a side to the late actor that no one knew about. He remembered how he always gave love to all and was there for everyone.

It has been over 5 months since the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput and many of his friends and fans continue to remember him fondly with photos and videos of the time spent with him. However, very few people knew who Sushant was as a person and speaking about it, the late actor's friend, Siddharth Gupta shared lesser-known things about the late actor in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla. Siddharth, who was with Sushant for a considerable period of time, shared how close they were and how the late actor left an impact on his life.

Remembering Sushant and his legacy, Siddharth told Pinkvilla, "I was lucky enough to be in close proximity to him. I feel Sushant is an idea that'll live on forever. A lot of people did not understand him, what he stood for, what he spoke about. The love that he gave people, it is at times so overwhelming that you doubt it." Talking about how much love Sushant gave people selflessly, Sidharth explained that the late actor was very giving. He further claimed that Sushant wanted something fresh in life. He said, "I always believed that he (Sushant) never fit in. He never wanted to also. He always said that, 'I want something completely fresh.'"

Further, he remembered the Chhichhore star and mentioned that what he is today, he has absorbed a lot of it from him. He also shared that he misses him so much each day as he sees him all over social media. Siddharth went on to reveal that Sushant taught him to take risks in life and encouraged him to try new things. "He also taught me to aim at something new, something fresh. That's why I take so many risks. That's the ideology that he had and that's the too much love that he has given to me. He gave so much importance to me. It was a dream come true to have spent every day with him at that point in time."

Further, Siddharth even shared how Sushant was 'paradoxical' in terms of dealing with the success and failure of his films. He shared that at times when his film did not do well, he would party with him and when it did well, he may be feeling low. Further, Siddharth shared how Sushant wanted to be remembered and claimed that 'he wanted to be lost.' Not just this, in the exclusive chat, Siddharth shared how the last text that Sushant shared with him, moved him so much.

Take a look at Siddharth Gupta talking about late Sushant Singh Rajput:

Meanwhile, often Sushant's fans, family and friends recall happy moments spent with the late actor on social media and remember him. Even his sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been penning her thoughts on social media about fighting for justice for the late actor. Sushant was found dead at his house in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. His demise left the nation completely shocked. His last film was Dil Bechara with Sanjana Sanghi.

