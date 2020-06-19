  1. Home
EXCLUSIVE: Sushant Singh Rajput: Special team to investigate case; 3 production house chiefs to be summoned

As Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has sparked a debate in the nation, it is reported that a special team will be investigating the case now.
June 19, 2020
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death is one of the most talked about incident in the tinselvile these days for several reasons. Not just it has left everyone in grave shock but it has also sparked a debate over the prevailing culture of nepotism in Bollywood. In fact, there are reports suggesting a foul play in the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor’s unfortunate demise and fans have been demanding a fair inquiry in the case. While a lot has been said about Sushant’s death, as per a recent update, a special team is being set to investigate the case now.

As per our sources, the team will be looking into the matter and will also be interrogating two of the celebrities from the industry. This isn’t all. Renowned filmmaker Shekar Kapur, who was working with Sushant in ‘Paani’, is also likely to face certain questions from the cops. Meanwhile, the sources also stated that the chief of three production houses might be summoned in connection to Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise and three teams will be set up for the same.

For the uninitiated, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra area on June 14. It was reported that the 34 year old actor had committed suicide and was battling depression for around six months now. The Mumbai Police had stated that they haven’t found any suicide letter from Sushant’s residence. Besides, the cops also, reportedly, claimed that the late actor has stopped taking anti-depressant pills for quite some time now.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Mumbai police claims actor had stopped taking anti depressant pills

Credits :Pinkvilla

Anonymous

I hope this is a strong team who will investigate honestly and not give in to pressure from people with money and position. Please put humanity first. A life ended terribly and we want justice. We can't bring Sushant back but we can always keep him in our heart and seek justice for him.

