EXCLUSIVE: 'There was no logic...': Shilpa Shetty reflects on 90s roles; Andaz Apna Apna tops her favorites list

Shilpa Shetty made her acting debut in the 1990s with Baazigar, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan. Since then, she has appeared in several successful films in Bollywood. In her long career, the actress has seen the industry go through a lot of changes in terms of how films are made. Recently, she reflected on these changes in a conversation.

Shilpa Shetty on Bollywood in 1990s vs now

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Shetty was asked what she felt about the characters she played in the 1990s. She said, "It was also a different time, a different era, and content has changed. People have changed. What people are looking for in cinema today is very different from what we churned out back in the 90s." She added that it was a norm in those days to make a commercially feasible film. "I mean there was no logic. It was aspirational; fantasy, larger-than-life and people liked that", she added.



Comparing those days with today's time, Shetty said that now the character is on paper, there is a script, preparations, table reads, and workshop. "Today it's such a welcome change and women are getting such amazing parts. The content is more relatable because people do not want to see something silly", she said. Concluding her point, the actress said that she loved acting at both times.

Check out the interview:

Shilpa Shetty calls Andaz Apna Apna her favorite

During the conversation, Shetty was asked if she felt there was no logic in any film she did. In response, she pointed out Andaz Apna Apna and called it one of her favorite films. She said, "(Crime) Master gogo just puts a massa and thinks that he is not recognizable. (Laughs) There was no logic, yeah, but it was one of my favorite favorite films."

In terms of her professional endeavors, Shilpa Shetty is presently preparing for the highly anticipated release of the slice-of-life comedy-drama titled Sukhee. Scheduled to grace the silver screen on September 22, this cinematic gem, directed by Sonal Joshi, boasts an ensemble cast featuring notables like Kusha Kapila, Amit Sadh, Chaitanya Choudhry, Dilnaz Irani, Pavleen Gujral, Kiran Kumar, and Vinod Nagpal. Additionally, Shilpa Shetty enthusiasts can look forward to her upcoming appearance in the Kannada action film KD - The Devil, directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Prem. It stars Dhruva Sarja, Reeshma Nanaiah, Sanjay Dutt, and V. Ravichandran. She is also doing Rohit Shetty's action cop web series Indian Police Force with Sidharth Malhotra.

