EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Shroff’s close friend Disha Patani to do a solo, hot ITEM SONG in Baaghi 3

Disha Patani will feature in a solo, hip-hop number and not a remix composed by one of the music directors – Meet Bros, Rochak Kohli, Tanishk Bagchi or Amaal Malik in Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Baaghi 3.

While one will see Tiger Shroff and grooving to the remix version of Dus Bahane from Anubhav Sinha’s Dus (2005), in Ahmed Khan's Baaghi 3, another exciting song track was also shot under hush-hush conditions. While the Baaghi 3 gave a hint last month when they out a video of shooting for the movie, it was speculated that she and Tiger had shot for the remix. However, we have come to know that Tiger’s ex and now close friend Disha Patani (who was paired romantically opposite him in Baaghi 2) has been roped in to do a solo, hot item song for the movie. Baaghi 3 is the third part of the Baaghi franchise, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Baaghi featured Tiger and Shraddha and was directed by Sabbir Khan.

Says a source from the creative team, “Everybody was missing Disha on Baaghi 3 shoot as she was an integral part of the earlier one. But she couldn’t appear in the third part of the franchise as her character had died in that. While Ahmed, Tiger and producer Sajid Nadiadwala tried to figure something, it was Ahmed who felt that Disha was a brilliant dancer and it would be great for the movie if it featured her in an item song. It’s a solo, sensuous, sultry, hip-hop number with some great dancing moves and not a remix composed by one of the music directors – Meet Bros, Rochak Kohli, Tanishk Bagchi or Amaal Malik. Disha immediately said yes. They shot it in a set in Mumbai. Last month, Disha was specially flown down to Serbia by the team, where Tiger and Shraddha were shooting for Dus Bahane, to meet Ahmed and discuss the details. Then she flew back and shot for it on a specially constructed set in Mumbai.”

Check out the poster of Baaghi 3:

The source adds that Baaghi 3, which releases on March 6, will feature some really good tracks this time. “Dus Bahane was shot across various locations including Serbia in Europe, the Sambhar Salt Lake (Rajasthan), Jaipur, a set in Mumbai and other places, with Shraddha and Tiger and Ahmed and his team choreographing it. There are over a hundred foreign dancers and the visuals shot against a backdrop of white (Akki Narula doing the bright costumes) are stunning. The backdrop of the song looks like Iceland and it looks as if they are all dancing on ice. The remix music is composed by Vishal-Shekhar, and Vishal is doing his version of the song. The original song was sung by K K and Shaan and featured Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Zayed Khan, Kundra and Esha Deol and became one of the biggest chartbusters ever.”

Baaghi 3 kicks off with first with a trailer launch on digital media on February 6. It’s one of the fastest movies ever done and as the release date is close, the campaign is short. The shooting started from September 12 and got complete last week. The unit wrapped up the film with a celebration and featured all the actors including Jackie Shroff, Tiger, Shraddha, Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande. Baaghi 3 is the third part of the Baaghi franchise.

