EXCLUSIVE: Urmila Matondkar shares her excitement about coming back to television to judge DID Super Moms

DID Super Moms has always been the most popular show on TV and the previous two seasons introduced audiences to some exceptional moms whose dancing skills can give even the young ones a run for their money. Now, the makers are all set to launch the 3rd edition of DID Super Moms. The new season of DID Super Moms will be judged by dynamic actresses Urmila Matondkar and Bhagyashree, along with ace choreographer Remo Dsouza. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Urmila Matondkar shares her excitement about being part of 'DID Super Moms' which is providing a platform to talented women all over the country.

Urmila shared her thoughts on returning to TV as a judge for DID Super Moms and speaking about this new phase, the actress states it is 'Absolutely exciting' for her. Urmila adds, "The reason I don't like the word 'comeback' is because an actor never really goes anywhere it is like a sabbatical". Sharing her excitement to begin this new journey, she says, "It is exciting because of two main things- It is a dance reality show and dance is something I love so much, I think the credit of being known as a dancing star for so many years goes to my passion for dance. Because I have never learned dancing and yet from my very first film I have always known to be a 'dancing star'. So that is number one".

She further says, "Secondly, because it's about women and I genuinely feel that not much has been done in our country for women and when I say women, I mean women of all ages, social, economic all strata. So this is also special because it is a Supermom show, so a woman, like in our country, when she is busy being a good daughter, mother, wife, sister-in-law, mother-in-law, etc. she forgets she has her own ambition has her dreams, wishes desires so this (DID Super Moms) is all about that, bringing all those things out, so if I can be a part of this beautiful journey for them then I'm loving it that I'm taking their journey to the audiences and being a part of it".

DID Super Moms will air on 2nd July every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm on Zee TV and will be hosted by Jay Bhanushali.

Also Read: DID Super Moms: Urmila Matondkar is excited to judge the show; Says ‘Ladies on the show are commendable’