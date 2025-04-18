90s heroines Kajol, Twinkle Khanna and Urmila Matondkar steal limelight with their classic elegance at red carpet event

Attending the premiere night of Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R. Madhavan's movie, Kesari Chapter 2, the 90s beauties stole the show with their classic style statements. Kajol, Twinkle Khanna, and Urmila Matondkar, each actress, walked the red carpet with their different styles, and we can’t wait to spill the deets. So, are you ready? Then let’s dive into it!

Advertisement

Kajol

Always a fashion diva, Kajol decided to grace the red-carpet event in a green tie-dye kurta with a draped dupatta from the brand Surily G. This statement piece comes with a price tag of Rs 58,500. Blending traditional with modern elegance, this dress is designed with an intricate black, white, and golden pattern around the neckline and sleeve edges. Its design is simple, cascading down as a kurta, but wait till you notice the edge.

The hemline of the dress has the attached dupatta pattern that the actress gracefully carried over her shoulder. It had the same green tie-dye fabric with the white and black square pattern at the borders. She further teamed it with the matching pants cinching at her ankle, costing Rs 36,500.

She kept her accessories minimal with the oxidized dangler earrings. Also, she left her hair open, styled in loose waves and parted to the side, whereas the radiant and dewy makeup completed her look to perfection.

Advertisement

Twinkle Khanna

To support her husband, Twinkle Khanna made an appearance at the premiere night wearing an olive silk origami jacket from Payal Khandwala. Costing Rs 44,500, this outfit had cape sleeves, a V-neckline, and a cut at the middle. Giving her look a monochrome touch, she decided to pair the top with silk trousers valued at Rs 21,500. It had a wide-leg silhouette, ensuring ease of movement while walking in style.

The former actress left her hair open and accessorized her ensemble with statement square-shaped earrings and a silver multi-layered watch. For the classy touch, she carried a Hermes bag. She let her face glow with the flawless makeup achieved with blush, kohl-rimmed eyes, and glossy lipstick.

Urmila Matondkar

The 90s style icon, Urmila Matondkar, still knows how to make our hearts skip a beat. For the Kesari Chapter 2 premiere, the actress kept her look monochrome with a white top. It had a ruffled, off-the-shoulder, loose design till halfway and then was cinched at the waist for a flattering silhouette. This actress-inspired top is a perfect party addition to our wardrobe.

Advertisement

For the bottom, she decided to go with the matching white pants, which had a high-on-the-waist fitting, adding length to her frame and a wide design for an effortless vibe. She left her brown highlighted hair open, falling below her shoulders, and for accessories, she opted for stud earrings and a delicate bracelet paired with a luxurious bag in her arms.

All three 90s beauties nailed their look, each serving looks in their different patterned ensembles, and we’re absolutely in love with them.

ALSO READ: Suhana Khan in one-shoulder midi-dress styled with Chanel bag shows she swears by ‘make it less but statement’