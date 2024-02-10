EXCLUSIVE: Vaani Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, and Aparshakti Khurana team up for a Family Dramedy by Navjot Gulati

Following films like Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Satyaprem Ki Katha, the Family Dramedy genre is slowly gaining momentum in the Hindi Film Industry. The writers, directors, and actors are opening up to the set-up worlds against the backdrop of families with drama and comedy. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Vaani Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, and Aparshakti Khurrana are teaming up for a family dramedy directed by Navjot Gulati.

Vaani, Paresh & Aparshakti gear up for a dysfunctional family dramedy

According to sources close to the development, the yet untitled film will be produced by Nicky Vicky Bhagnani Films, founded by Nicky Bhagnani and Vicky Bhagnani with Ankur Takrani. “It’s a family dramedy set against the backdrop of dysfunctional relationships in modern times. The makers were keen to get a cast of credible actors on board to spearhead the project and it was an instant yes from the trio of Vaani Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, and Aparshakti Khurrana,” revealed a source close to the development.

Vaani and Aparshakti to play siblings in this yet untitled family dramedy

The source further added that the film takes off soon with a marathon start-to-finish schedule in London. “Vaani and Aparshakti are playing siblings in the film and bring an interesting dynamic to the arc of the story. Paresh Rawal like always has an author-backed role in this family dramedy,” the source added. The film is written and directed by Navjot Gulati. Before the yet-untitled family dramedy, the filmmaker will have two releases in the form of the TVF production, Industry, and the Dinesh Vijan-produced Pooja Meri Jaan with Mrunal Thakur and Huma Qureshi.

Advertisement

Talking of Vaani Kapoor, the actress will soon be seen alongside Ajay Devgn in the Rajkumar Gupta-directed Raid 2. The film is presently on floors and will hit the big screen on November 15, 2024. It’s a sequel to the 2018 Hit Film, Raid. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Janhvi Kapoor gears up for a film each with Ram Charan, Suriya and Varun Dhawan in 2024