EXCLUSIVE: Nayanthara to visit Mumbai for the next schedule of Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's film; Details Inside

Nayanthara recently wrapped up Chiranjeevi co-starrer Godfather and is ready to dive straight into her next movie with director Atlee, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the Naanum Rowdy Dhaan actress will be visiting Mumbai in the first week of April for the new schedule of Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee film.

A source revealed, "Before she gears up for the release of Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, Nayan will visit Mumbai in the first week of April to wrap up the new schedule of Atlee directorial. It is going to be a week-long schedule at Film City Studios, in Mumbai and Nayan is super excited about it".

Word is that Shah Rukh Khan will be juggling between the shoots for Atlee and Rajkumar Hirani's films but official confirmation on the same is awaited. It remains to see if SRK too will be joining Nayanthara in the Mumbai schedule of Atlee's yet-to-be-titled film.

Kollywood's Lady Superstar, Nayanthara has an interesting lineup of films in 2022. The stunner, who has learnt to carve her own path, professionally and personally, will soon be seen sharing the screen space with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan will play a double role and Nayanthara will be seen as an investigative officer.