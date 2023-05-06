EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan & Kriti Sanon's Bhediya FINALLY gets a digital premiere date; Set to release on May 26

It has been over 5 months since Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon led Bhediya, directed by Amar Kaushik, released in theatres. The film ended up being the tenth highest Hindi grosser of 2022. Although the film didn't do business the business that it was expected to and ended as a below average grosser, it saw a stronger trajectory than most films last year, indicating that it found some sort of patronage. Pinkvilla has now learned that Bhediya is all set for its digital premiere on the 26th of May, on Jio Cinema.

Bhediya Is All Set To Release Digitally On The 26th Of May, 2023, On Jio Cinema

Bhediya is all set to release on the 26th of May on Jio Cinema. A conventional window between the theatrical and digital premiere for Hindi films has been 8 weeks since the last negotiation with the Film Federation Of India but Bhediya releasing almost 6 months after its premiere is very surprising for all. Not just Bhediya, but even Vikram Vedha for that matter is releasing after around 6 months of its premiere, on the same platform. Jio Cinema has aggressively begun to put itself out as India's leading streaming giant. Just last month, in their press event, they announced 100 projects that will release on their streaming service, over the course of the next few years. Vikram Vedha and Bhediya will set the ball rolling and Bloody Daddy will follow suit.

Bhediya 2 Is All Set For A Theatrical Release In 2025. The Story Will Continue From Where Stree 2 Ends

In the press event last month, Bhediya 2 was officially announced too. The film will hit the silver screens in 2025 and will then make it to the streaming platform in a few months from its theatrical release. Bhediya 2 will continue from where Stree 2 ends. For those unversed, Bhediya, Roohi and Stree are part of Maddock Films' horror-comedy universe. It is an ambitious cinematic universe and it will be interesting to see how they build on it.

