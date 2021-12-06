EXCLUSIVE: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s sangeet function will be a grand affair; Deets Inside

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have already left for Rajasthan for their royal wedding, which is to take place on December 9. However, pre-wedding functions begin tomorrow and the soon-to-wed couple along with their family and friends have put in much efforts for those events as well. It was recently reported that ‘Bling’ is the theme for their sangeet, and Pinkvilla has some more updates on the same.

“Vicky and Katrina’s sangeet is going to be the highlight of their wedding functions, with both sides having diligently practised for their respective performances. It’s going to be the groom's side vs the bride’s side on stage, while there will be performances by Vicky and Katrina as well. Her popular track ‘Teri Ore’ is one of the songs which they will be performing on. A lot of practise for this event will be done at the venue as well,” informs a source close to the development.

Another source also adds that post the wedding, the couple will send out personalised gifts to their friends and colleagues from the industry who couldn’t attend the function. Meanwhile, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla earlier today, a police official from Sawai Madhopur spoke about the security preparations at the venue.

“Complete security is in place, and everyone is at work. Their bouncers will be there, and officials from the hotel management as well as from event management will also be there. Our duty is to maintain law and order, and our preparation is complete and full proof. The duty will go on till December 10 for sure,” Fajruddin Khan, Control Room In Charge at Sawai Madhopur told Pinkvilla.

Also Read | Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Wedding LIVE Updates: Soon to wed couple gets papped as they leave for Jaipur