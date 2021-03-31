EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Bhushan Kumar confirms that another single with Emraan Hashmi & Jubin Nautiyal is in works

Emraan Hashmi and Bhushan Kumar have earlier collaborated on two singles - ‘Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon’ and ‘Lut Gaye’

After ‘Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon’ in 2015, Emraan Hashmi and T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar collaborated on another single titled, ‘Lut Gaye’. Besides Emraan, the song also features Yukti Thareja, while singer Jubin Nautiyal has lent his voice to it. Now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Kumar revealed that in one year they have launched 12 singles in Jubin’s voice. “Yeh ‘Lut Gaye’ ne toh sab lut liya hai. It has gone beyond our expectations. I have released so many film and non-film songs, but the kind of organic numbers this one has… it is on the number 1 spot everywhere,” says the filmmaker.

Jubin also adds, “I knew that we were working on something amazing… but I think we are just beginning. These are just one month’s numbers. All the songs that I have done with sir (Bhushan Kumar) are the ones that are working even after two years and four years, they are still in the market.” Considering that the song has been well received by the audience, are they planning to come out with another single that will feature Emraan, while Jubin will lend his voice to it.

“Actually we are planning. I have made a song which we will be doing, because Emmi (Emraan Hashmi) also wants to do one more song with us. After this success, he’s like let's do one song. Aap har do-teen mahine mein ek gana toh socha karo (think of one song in every two-three months), we’ll definitely do it. So I have already made a song, it is being written, we will shoot it in a month or two,” Kumar confirms.

The filmmaker in the interview has also shared updates on Adipurush, Animal and Mogul. For the full interview, watch the below video:

