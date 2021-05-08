EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Padmini Kolhapure on Shraddha Kapoor & her son Priyaank’s recent marriage with Shaza Morani

Padmini Kolhapure also adds that she is highly protective of her nieces - Shraddha Kapoor and Vedika

Padmini Kolhapure’s son Priyaank Sharma recently got married to his longtime girlfriend Shaza Morani. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, the Woh Saat Din actress opened up about becoming a mother-in -law. “You know it doesn’t feel any different, because Priyaank and Shaza were together for many years, and she was in and out of our home. Ofcourse by coming into this house, she has made it an even more special home for all of us, because we missed having a daughter. We didn’t have a daughter, so for us she has actually filled that void,” smiles Padmini.

The actress admits that she is also highly protective of her nieces - and Vedika. “Shraddha always keeps saying - Ma… Jaisi… - you know she keeps saying that. But yes, it's a fact that Maasi is Ma Jaisi. And then the thing is whether it is a Maasi or a bua, you know if you live together and are constantly with each other… There are so many Maasi’s who live away from their nieces so there is a slight gap, you don’t really necessarily are that close, if you live away and if you are not constantly in touch. But for us, Shraddha lives very close to my house, right behind my house,” says Padmini.

She further adds, “Vedika, that’s Tejaswini’s (Kolhapure, Padmini’s sister) daughter - Tejaswini lives about two or three minutes drive from my home. That way we are constantly in and out of each other’s hair I would say.” During the conversation, Padmini has also spoken about the challenges faced by working women, being choosy about roles & how they filmed in earlier days.

