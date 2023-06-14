EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Varun Sharma recalls misbehavior from a casting director: ‘He said get out’

Director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba’s Fukrey completes 10 years today, which marks a decade long journey for Varun Sharma aka Choocha in the film industry as well. The actor became a household name with his character Choocha, however, Varun had to go through many rejections and moments of self doubt before he got his big break. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Varun Sharma recalls an unfortunate experience he had during his struggling days.

“There was one casting director. When I opened the door, I said, ‘Hi Sir, do I fit (the role)?’ He just replied, ‘Get out’. I felt really bad, and came back home. But of course you remember that. Few years later, I started doing films, and on one set he was the casting director. He came up to me and said, ‘Varun Sir, how are you?’ I responded, ‘I am fine. How are you?’ I didn’t tell him that he had treated me so badly back then, but it stays with you. I am sure he must have forgotten about it immediately after a few minutes, but the one who experienced it would always remember,” shares Varun Sharma.

Varun Sharma’s unfortunate experience

He adds that it’s important to be kind. “The motive of this thing is - you don’t know what comes when and how it comes. So for me, human value, relationships have always been the utmost thing. Respect and love – if it’s genuinely coming you do that, if it is not coming don’t fake it and don’t do it. So these little things teach you at times,” Varun Sharma signs off.

