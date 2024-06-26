10 best Ali Fazal movies that prove his acting prowess; Fukrey to Khufiya
He is credited with playing key roles in several national and international projects. Here are the 10 best Ali Fazal movies to watch.
Ali Fazal is an Indian actor who has slowly made his way into the hearts of cinema lovers. The celebrity had a humble beginning in Bollywood but when people realized how good this underdog is with his craft, there was no looking back for him.
Some of Ali Fazal's movies are often rewatched by loyal cinema buffs. In this article, we take a look at a couple of his movies that are worth a watch
10 best Ali Fazal movies that shouldn’t be missed:
1. 3 Idiots
- Cast: Ali Fazal, Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Boman Irani, Omi Vaidya
- IMDB Rating: 8.4/10
- Release year: 2009
- Genre: Comedy/Drama
- Where to watch: Prime Video
With 3 Idiots, movie buffs saw the rise of the actor as a talented artist. While The Other End of the Line was Ali Fazal’s first movie, it was this feature film that he gained popularity and was later showered with multiple national and international projects.
In the coming-of-age comedy-drama film written, edited, and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Fazal played a short role as Joy Lobo, a senior student who ended his life because of the pressure created by the strict and controlling principal of ICE, Viru Sahastrabuddhe.
2. Always Kabhi Kabhi
- Cast: Ali Fazal, Giselli Monteiro, Zoa Morani, Harsh Nagar, Satyajeet Dubey
- IMDB Rating: 4.2/10
- Release year: 2011
- Genre: Comedy
- Where to watch: Jio Cinema
Always Kabhi Kabhi is a light-hearted comic caper that showcases the life of four teenagers who embark on a dramatic journey while in their final year at school. As Sameer Khanna aka Sam, Fazal tickled many funnybones.
3. Fukrey
- Cast: Ali Fazal, Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Varun Sharma, Priya Anand, Vishakha Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chada
- IMDB Rating: 6.9/10
- Release year: 2013
- Genre: Comedy/Drama/Romance
- Where to watch: Prime Video, Netflix
Five years after his debut movie came Fukrey which proved to be a turning point in his career. While 3 Idiots gave him the much-needed spotlight, this comedy movie proves that he is here to stay. It was also during this movie that he first worked with actress Richa Chadha, who is now his lawfully wedded wife.
The film garnered immense love from cinephiles and forced the makers to come up with its sequel Fukrey Returns in 2017 and Fukrey 3 last year. This is one of the best Ali Fazal movies.
4. Bobby Jasoos
- Cast: Ali Fazal, Vidya Balan, Arjan Bajwa, Supriya Pathak, Rajendra Gupta, Tanvi Azmi
- IMDB Rating: 5.5/10
- Release year: 2014
- Genre: Comedy/Drama
- Where to watch: Prime Video
Led by Vidya Balan, Bobby Jasoos honors the aspiration of a female who aspires to become one of the best detectives in the old city area of Hyderabad. Ali plays the role of Tasawwur Sheikh in this Samar Shaikh directorial film By the end, Bobby and Sheikh develop a fondness for each other. However, they’re still not sure about their matrimony.
5. Sonali Cable
- Cast: Ali Fazal, Rhea Chakraborty, Raghav Juyal, Anupam Kher, Smita Jaykar
- IMDB Rating: 5.3/10
- Release year: 2014
- Genre: Comedy/Drama
- Where to watch: YouTube
Sonali Cable is the story of a determined, hardworking, and self-made internet operator who tries to seek revenge for her brother’s demise. On her way to lock horns with a big cable operator, she meets with Raghu Pawar (played by Ali Fazal) her childhood classmate who joins her on the way and later in her life as her partner.
6. Happy Bhag Jayegi
- Cast: Ali Fazal, Diana Penty, Abhay Deol, Jimmy Sheirgill, Momal Sheikh
- IMDB Rating: 6.4/10
- Release year: 2016
- Genre: Comedy/Romance
- Where to watch: Jio Cinema, Zee5
Next up in this list of Ali Fazal best movies is Happy Bhag Jayegi. As the name suggests, the romantic comedy film, written and directed by Mudassar Aziz revolves around a free-spirited woman nicknamed Happy who runs away from Amritsar, India, and finds herself stranded in Lahore, Pakistan. There she meets with an ex-governor's son who helps her reunite with her boyfriend. A sequel titled Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi was released in August 2018.
7. Milan Talkies
- Cast: Ali Fazal, Shraddha Srinath, Ashutosh Rana, Reecha Sinha, Sanjay Mishra, Sikandar Kher
- IMDB Rating: 5.1/10
- Release year: 2019
- Genre: Drama/Romance
- Where to watch: YouTube
Helmed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, Milan Talkies showcases the struggle of two lovers who try to fight society to come together. In the film, a local filmmaker, aspiring to become the greatest director, meets with his ladylove when her father hires him to help her clean her exams. The guy Annu is so filmy that he falls for his ladylove in Bollywood style.
8. House Arrest
- Cast: Ali Fazal, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Jim Sarbh, Barkha Singh
- IMDB Rating: 5.5/10
- Release year: 2019
- Genre: Comedy
- Where to watch: Netflix
A heartbroken Karan (played by Ali Fazal) puts himself on voluntary house arrest as getting out of his confinement makes him anxious. But his peace is destroyed when a neighbor requests him to take care of a deadly parcel. A curious journalist suspecting something fishy in the box makes his life even more complicated.
9. Tadka
- Cast: Ali Fazal, Nana Patekar, Shriya Saran, Taapsee Pannu
- IMDB Rating: 6.7/10
- Release year: 2022
- Genre: Comedy/Drama
- Where to watch: Zee5
Tadka is the Hindi remake of the 2011 Malayalam film Salt N' Pepper. The audience has a good laugh when a middle-aged man receives a call from Madhura who makes him fall for her. Amid all this, Nicole and Sidharth add drama to the comic caper.
10. Khufiya
- Cast: Ali Fazal, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Azmeri Haque Badhon
- IMDB Rating: 6.1/10
- Release year: 2023
- Genre: Action/Crime
- Where to watch: Netflix
Khufiya is Ali Fazal’s latest movie released last year. It is the story of a RAW agent who tries to find the mole who sole India’s secret to the enemies leading to the death of her lover. During her mission, she meets with Capt Ravi Devilal Mohan, played by Alia Fazal.
While these remain some of the best Ali Fazal movies, the actor has also worked in Hollywood films like Furious 7, Death on the Nile, and Kandahar.
