10 best Ali Fazal movies that prove his acting prowess; Fukrey to Khufiya

Ali Fazal is an Indian actor who has slowly made his way into the hearts of cinema lovers. The celebrity had a humble beginning in Bollywood but when people realized how good this underdog is with his craft, there was no looking back for him.

Some of Ali Fazal's movies are often rewatched by loyal cinema buffs. In this article, we take a look at a couple of his movies that are worth a watch

10 best Ali Fazal movies that shouldn’t be missed:

1. 3 Idiots

Cast: Ali Fazal, Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Boman Irani, Omi Vaidya

IMDB Rating: 8.4/10

Release year: 2009

Genre: Comedy/Drama

Where to watch: Prime Video

With 3 Idiots, movie buffs saw the rise of the actor as a talented artist. While The Other End of the Line was Ali Fazal’s first movie, it was this feature film that he gained popularity and was later showered with multiple national and international projects.

In the coming-of-age comedy-drama film written, edited, and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Fazal played a short role as Joy Lobo, a senior student who ended his life because of the pressure created by the strict and controlling principal of ICE, Viru Sahastrabuddhe.

2. Always Kabhi Kabhi

Cast: Ali Fazal, Giselli Monteiro, Zoa Morani, Harsh Nagar, Satyajeet Dubey

IMDB Rating: 4.2/10

Release year: 2011

Genre: Comedy

Where to watch: Jio Cinema

Always Kabhi Kabhi is a light-hearted comic caper that showcases the life of four teenagers who embark on a dramatic journey while in their final year at school. As Sameer Khanna aka Sam, Fazal tickled many funnybones.

3. Fukrey

Cast: Ali Fazal, Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Varun Sharma, Priya Anand, Vishakha Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chada

IMDB Rating: 6.9/10

Release year: 2013

Genre: Comedy/Drama/Romance

Where to watch: Prime Video, Netflix

Five years after his debut movie came Fukrey which proved to be a turning point in his career. While 3 Idiots gave him the much-needed spotlight, this comedy movie proves that he is here to stay. It was also during this movie that he first worked with actress Richa Chadha, who is now his lawfully wedded wife.

The film garnered immense love from cinephiles and forced the makers to come up with its sequel Fukrey Returns in 2017 and Fukrey 3 last year. This is one of the best Ali Fazal movies.

4. Bobby Jasoos

Cast: Ali Fazal, Vidya Balan, Arjan Bajwa, Supriya Pathak, Rajendra Gupta, Tanvi Azmi

IMDB Rating: 5.5/10

Release year: 2014

Genre: Comedy/Drama

Where to watch: Prime Video

Led by Vidya Balan, Bobby Jasoos honors the aspiration of a female who aspires to become one of the best detectives in the old city area of Hyderabad. Ali plays the role of Tasawwur Sheikh in this Samar Shaikh directorial film By the end, Bobby and Sheikh develop a fondness for each other. However, they’re still not sure about their matrimony.

5. Sonali Cable

Cast: Ali Fazal, Rhea Chakraborty, Raghav Juyal, Anupam Kher, Smita Jaykar

IMDB Rating: 5.3/10

Release year: 2014

Genre: Comedy/Drama

Where to watch: YouTube

Sonali Cable is the story of a determined, hardworking, and self-made internet operator who tries to seek revenge for her brother’s demise. On her way to lock horns with a big cable operator, she meets with Raghu Pawar (played by Ali Fazal) her childhood classmate who joins her on the way and later in her life as her partner.

6. Happy Bhag Jayegi

Cast: Ali Fazal, Diana Penty, Abhay Deol, Jimmy Sheirgill, Momal Sheikh

IMDB Rating: 6.4/10

Release year: 2016

Genre: Comedy/Romance

Where to watch: Jio Cinema, Zee5

Next up in this list of Ali Fazal best movies is Happy Bhag Jayegi. As the name suggests, the romantic comedy film, written and directed by Mudassar Aziz revolves around a free-spirited woman nicknamed Happy who runs away from Amritsar, India, and finds herself stranded in Lahore, Pakistan. There she meets with an ex-governor's son who helps her reunite with her boyfriend. A sequel titled Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi was released in August 2018.

7. Milan Talkies

Cast: Ali Fazal, Shraddha Srinath, Ashutosh Rana, Reecha Sinha, Sanjay Mishra, Sikandar Kher

IMDB Rating: 5.1/10

Release year: 2019

Genre: Drama/Romance

Where to watch: YouTube

Helmed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, Milan Talkies showcases the struggle of two lovers who try to fight society to come together. In the film, a local filmmaker, aspiring to become the greatest director, meets with his ladylove when her father hires him to help her clean her exams. The guy Annu is so filmy that he falls for his ladylove in Bollywood style.

8. House Arrest

Cast: Ali Fazal, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Jim Sarbh, Barkha Singh

IMDB Rating: 5.5/10

Release year: 2019

Genre: Comedy

Where to watch: Netflix

A heartbroken Karan (played by Ali Fazal) puts himself on voluntary house arrest as getting out of his confinement makes him anxious. But his peace is destroyed when a neighbor requests him to take care of a deadly parcel. A curious journalist suspecting something fishy in the box makes his life even more complicated.

9. Tadka

Cast: Ali Fazal, Nana Patekar, Shriya Saran, Taapsee Pannu

IMDB Rating: 6.7/10

Release year: 2022

Genre: Comedy/Drama

Where to watch: Zee5

Tadka is the Hindi remake of the 2011 Malayalam film Salt N' Pepper. The audience has a good laugh when a middle-aged man receives a call from Madhura who makes him fall for her. Amid all this, Nicole and Sidharth add drama to the comic caper.

10. Khufiya

Cast: Ali Fazal, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Azmeri Haque Badhon

IMDB Rating: 6.1/10

Release year: 2023

Genre: Action/Crime

Where to watch: Netflix

Khufiya is Ali Fazal’s latest movie released last year. It is the story of a RAW agent who tries to find the mole who sole India’s secret to the enemies leading to the death of her lover. During her mission, she meets with Capt Ravi Devilal Mohan, played by Alia Fazal.

While these remain some of the best Ali Fazal movies, the actor has also worked in Hollywood films like Furious 7, Death on the Nile, and Kandahar.

