Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin EXCLUSIVE: Rekha to shoot for new promo on THIS date; Deets Inside

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is undoubtedly popular television daily soap that has engaged audiences with its compelling storyline. Since its inception, the show has served the right amount of drama and has struck the right chord with the audience. The makers are all set to introduce more twists and turns in the show as the show will soon see a generation leap. Post-generation leap, a new star cast will be roped in to take the story forward. The makers will soon treat the audience with a glimpse of the post-leap episodes by releasing a promo.

When is Rekha shooting for Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's promo?

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the iconic actress Rekha is all set to shoot the highly anticipated new promo of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on Sunday, June 18. The promo will be shot at a hotel located in Mumbai. In the promo, Rekha will be introducing the next generation of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Also, the shoot has been scheduled in two segments, where the evergreen actress will be seen narrating the story forward.

For the uninformed, Rekha had also introduced the first leads of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin that is Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt, and Aishwarya Sharma.

Update about Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Reportedly, Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma, and Sumit Gulia Singh would play the lead roles in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin after the leap. The show will revolve around two female leads and a male lead, and the current lead actors that are Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt, and Harshad Arora will not be a part of the show post-leap.

About Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Speaking about the current storyline, it is seen that Satya (Harshad Arora) suddenly gets a paralysis attack and is unable to walk. Sai (Ayesha Singh) is taking care of Satya and is motivating him to walk again. Amidst this, Virat (Neil Bhatt) and Sai's closeness leaves Satya stressed. The latest promo released by the makers hints at Sai and Virat's reunion however their destiny takes a wrong turn and they get stuck in a situation.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin airs every day at 8 pm on Star Plus.

