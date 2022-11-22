EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Will Suniel Shetty miss Akshay Kumar in Hera Pheri 3? Actor has THIS to say

Suniel Shetty recently made his digital debut. He was seen in a show called Dharavi Bank. It was released on 19th November on an OTT platform. The show also starred Vivek Oberoi in a key role. During the promotions of the show, Pinkvilla got into an exclusive interaction with Suniel. From reacting to the entire Hera Pheri 3 episode, speaking of his fond memories from Hera Pheri sets to sharing his views on OTT evolution and completing 30 years in the industry, the actor shared it all.

Recently, the news of Akshay Kumar's exit from Hera Pheri 3 took the internet by storm. It all started after Paresh Rawal tweeted that Kartik Aaryan is a part of the third instalement. Netizens assumed that he has replaced Akshay. In no time, Khiladi Kumar confirmed at an event that he has exited the franchise because he didn't like the script. Fans of the most loved franchise were heartbroken and so was Suniel. He revealed that he was surprised after knowing about Akshay's exit. During the interview, Suniel was asked if he would miss Akshay in the third part since Raju and Shyam's chemistry is something that the audience love. He said, "Of course, I will and that was the intention that Raju, Shyam and Babu Rao should be together. But like I said, only next week will tell us where we stand and what is happening."

'Hera Pheri itself was a very memorable shoot for us'

Further, the actor was asked to share his favourite memory from the sets. He stated that the film itself is memorable for them. Suniel said, "We were joined at the hip when we did Hera Pheri. Priyadarshan (director) made sure that we looked our characters. Zero makeup, clothes not ironed, the timing of comedy, rehearsals, the dominance of Babu Bhai, two action heroes dropping their body language completely and accepting Paresh Rawal as your boss, the characters around it like Khadak Singh, Kabira...all of them were so interesting. Hera Pheri itself was a very memorable shoot for us and from day 1, we knew that we were on a super hit track. Like when I was shooting Border, I felt it. Hera Pheri is huge as a brand."

Watch the interview here: