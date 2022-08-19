EXCLUSIVE: Vijay Deverakonda on his learnings from cinema journey: 'I have learned to be grateful for...'

Vijay Deverakonda is one of the most popular actors in the Telugu Film Industry. He is an outsider who made it big in the movie space. The actor has been a part of iconic films like Arjun Reddy, Geetha Govindam, Dear Comrade and more. The actor gears up for the release of his much awaited pan-India film Liger, alongside Ramya Krishnan and Ananya Panday. The mixed-martial arts drama film releases in less than a month’s time on 25th August and the buzz for the film is very good at the ground level.

In an exclusive interview with Himesh Mankad on Pinkvilla, Vijay Deverakonda was asked about his learnings from his 11 year long journey in the film industry. Vijay said, "I don't think I have learned anything. Yes, I have learnt a bit of Hindi and in the process, I learned a bit of Tamil. I met a lot of people. I have learned to grateful for the love that's come my way. A little bit I have started believing in God I think. I was always spiritual but now I feel there is someone out there like planning these things maybe because it feels too much for an individual to do. I'll do what excites me. Whatever is fun till I enjoy it, I'll do it. I like doing epic stuff. For me, it needs to feel epic. In my house, there's one big thing that says, 'Do epic shit'. So I try to do what's epic to me and I do it." Vijay Deverakonda's answer is an interesting one. He has always believed in his instincts and his decisions have made him a force to reckon.

Post the release of Liger on 25th August 2022, Vijay Deverakonda’s next film Kushi with Samantha Ruth Prabhu releases on 23rd December 2022. Also, the actor-director combo of Liger will collaborate again on a film titled Jana Gana Mana. Pooja Hegde is expected to play the female lead. As for Ananya Panday, she will be seen in Excel Entertainment’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, post the release of Liger.

Also read: Vijay Deverakonda says 'The day I'll marry, I'll say it out loud' about his private life on KWK 7; EXCLUSIVE