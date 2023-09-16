EXCLUSIVE: Vivek Oberoi and Nithya Menen team up for Vishal Ranjan Mishra’s yet untitled murder mystery

Back in 2019, Nithya Menen made her debut in the Hindi Film Industry with a brief role in the Jagan Shakti-directed Mission Mangal starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in lead. The actress through her 15-year-plus acting career has acted in films across languages – from Tamil to Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. She has won appreciation all across the board and made a name for herself in the Indian Film Industry. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Nithya Menen is all set to make her full-fledged Hindi debut.

Nithya Menen and Vivek Oberoi start shooting for a murder mystery in Scotland

According to sources close to the development, Nithya Menen has come on board Vishal Ranjan Mishra’s yet untitled murder mystery, which has just gone on floors in Scotland on Friday. “Nithya is fascinated by thrillers and murder mysteries, and it was an instant yes for her to come on board the film. She is at present in Scotland shooting for a marathon 30-day schedule of the film,” revealed a source close to the development.

Ashish Vidhyarthi to play a cop in Vishal Ranjan Mishra's next

The source further added that Vivek Oberoi has also come on board the film to play a key role and will be playing a strong character opposite Nithya. “Vivek too will be a part of the Scotland schedule. Apart from the two leads, many other actors are on board the project. Ashish Vidhyarthi will also be joining Nithya and Vivek in Scotland. He plays the role of a senior investigating officer in the film,” the source concluded.

The film is at present in the middle of a start-to-finish schedule in Scotland and the team might reunite in Mumbai later in the year for some minor patchwork. “It will hit the big screen in 2024, and the makers are on the lookout for a suitable release window,” the source concluded.

