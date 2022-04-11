EXCLUSIVE: ‘We want to give Prabhas sir fans a glimpse of Salaar’: Prashanth Neel calls his hero ‘risk taker’

Pinkvilla earlier reported how Prashanth Neel is not planning to split Salaar into a two part franchise as he wishes to stay true to the story of this Prabhas fronted gangster drama. Over the last few years, Prabhas fans have been expecting an update from Neel about a glimpse of Salaar. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Prashanth Neel confirmed that he is even planning to get visuals of the film out soon.

“Of course, we are planning something around Salaar. We want to give Prabhas sir fans a glimpse. Once we start filming the next schedule, we want to come out with something. We want to set up the audience for what’s coming next. We start the next schedule in May, so maybe sometime then, we might come out with a glimpse,” says Neel. The filmmaker, who is gearing up for the release of KGF: Chapter 2, is in a happy space working with Prabhas for the first time.

Speaking about the experience of working with the Rebel Star, Prashanth adds, “Prabhas sir had just come out of a movie like Saaho, which was against the backdrop of the underworld. So, in our first meeting, I said that this isn’t a gangster movie. The gangster element is just a small aspect as compared to what our real story is. He heard the story just the way I told it and agreed that the gangster element looks very small indeed.” He gives an idea about the world he is trying to create with Salaar.

“The movie is an action thriller, and Prabhas sir has not looked like this before. His fans are going to be very happy with the look we have for him. He has done different genres, and he loves doing that. He is a risk taker. This is a mass movie and I think, we have got something that his hardcore fans across the globe would love. When a big star makes a change, everybody takes notice of it,” he concludes.

Salaar is gearing up for a Summer 2023 release. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

