EXCLUSIVE: Yami Gautam shares her thoughts on a PR team; Sharad Kelkar talks about cop roles offered to him

Yami Gautam, Sunny Kaushal and Sharad Kelkar are reaping praises for the release of their new film Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga. Their heist-drama is being appreciated for the performances, scale, screenplay and final unveil. It is running successfully on its respective digital platform. The trio graced Pinkvilla with an interview of theirs where they talked about what element of Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga's script convinced them to be a part of it, how they deal with success, failure, appreciation and criticism, and more.

Yami Gautam Admits That She Has A PR Team But It Works According To Her Personality

In an exclusive Pinkvilla interview with Himesh Mankad, Yami Gautam shared her thoughts on PR teams, PR activities and more. Yami manages her team very professionally and that's the reason for her success. She answered saying, "I do have a PR team. But they have to work according to my personality. I just don't know how to show I've done more when I haven't actually. It's an art. I don't discredit anyone. To each its own. It is a very hard life. Everyone is trying to just make it. Some people are doing it only for their work. Some people want to just be out there. I am no one to judge anyone. I don't have the rights. It's their money and its their right to spend it however they want it. But I don't want to participate in anything where if I am doing some hard work on the sets, I have to tell and pay someone to say what I want them to say. Then what's the benefit of my hardwork? That's how I think. If you really feel like I have done good work, you'll tell me and I'll thank you. But if it's something more than that, I'll feel strange and I won't feel right."

Yami Gautam Shares That She Focuses Only On Things In Her Control That She Can Handle

Yami then shared her thoughts on the film industry, their extensive use of PR activities and why she only focuses on things that she can handle. She said, "It's a very open industry and everyone is trying to do good. The competition is tough. You have your endorsements. You have a public image. You have to keep up to it because there's no end to it. There's never a point where it's exactly how you want it. You would want more. There's no fullstop to it and I don't know how to handle all that. What I can handle and what's in my hand is the script that I understand and the fact that I want to do it and the fact that I work hard. If good directors give work, I'll like it. Audience has always supported, and after that, I am back to my family."

Sharad Kelkar Shares That He Is Very Choosy About The Cop Roles That He Chooses

Sharad Kelkar plays the role of a cop in Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga. Sharad has played a number of cop characters in his illustrous career. When he was asked about his tendency to play cop characters, he said, "I get dozens of offers to play a cop in films and series. I select very few of them. One or two or maximum three. They all are very different. Unless and until the writing is in a particular way where I can portray differently and atleast I have something to do in the film, (I don't do the film); If the role is of just another cop, I don't do the film. In this film, it's very interestingly put and you will come to know when you see the film.

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga is now streaming digitally and you can watch it on its respective digital platform.

