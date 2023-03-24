Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga Review: Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal's heist-drama stays a step ahead of its viewers

Name: Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga

Director: Ajay Singh

Cast: Yami Gautam, Sunny Kaushal, Sharad Kelkar, Indraneil Sengupta

Rating: 3.5 / 5

Plot:



Ankit Sethi (Sunny Kaushal), a businessman, boards a flight having Neha Grover (Yami Gautam) as one of its attendants. After a brief interaction on the flight, the two coincidentally meet on a couple of other occasions in the city, before they start dating. Neha, on learning that Ankit has to pay off a hefty debt that can only be cleared by pulling off a heist and nothing else, suggests him to go ahead with the plan and also lends him the support that he requires from her. Ankit and Neha orchestrate a mid-air heist that can set them up for life but a sudden hijack plays a spoilsport. How the duo goes about their heist in a hijacked plane forms the crux of the film.

What Works:



Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga has a racy screenplay. At a runtime of slightly over a 100 minutes, the film accounts for a compelling watch. There isn't really a dull moment or a moment where you feel like the film is stretched unnecessarily. Every scene is important and every scene has some relevance.

The marriage of heist and hijack brings a whole new flavour to the narrative. It makes for a deadly combination and that, clubbed with a surprise element which you will know when you see the film, makes it all the more deadlier and of course worth watching.

The third act certainly is the highlight of the film. The film's ability to be able to play with the viewer's psychy so effortlessly and its tendency to stay a step ahead of its viewers is what makes it so special. Ajay Singh has directed the film with utmost conviction and honesty. He deserves brownie points for conceiving and conceptualising this novel idea, and masterfully presenting it on the screen.

It is to be added that the production value of the film is top notch. It is ambitiously staged and designed.

What Doesn't:



Parts of the film fall prey to convenient writing. The mid-air sequences have a number of obvious liberties taken but it all makes sense towards the end of the film.

The dialogues in the film are quite routine and lack impact. On a lighter note, the excessive use of the word 'sir' by Yami Gautam's character in the film, competes well with 'Shiva' by Alia Bhatt in Brahmastra. It has been extensively used even outside the obvious aircraft scenes.

Few of the flashback episodes don't fit as well as the others. Apart from this, there isn't really much to complain about the film.

Performances:



Both Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal play their parts with utmost sincerity. They are convincing and believable, and complement eachother very well too. The two portray the feeling of angst, anxiety, fear, uneasiness and helplessness in their acts, very effectively. Sharad Kelkar, who plays the perplexed investigating officer, is effortless. Indraneil Sengupta's character can't really be explained without giving context. As far as his performance goes, it is right on the money. The satirical character of the home minister and the wicked character of his personal assistant are sure to leave you in splits.

Advertisement

Verdict:



On the whole, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga is definitely bingeworthy. It has a lot going for it, from stellar acting performances to an engaging storyline and a rewarding finale. The fusion of heist and hijack alone is a reason enough to atleast give this film a try. And of course, the last 40 odd minutes deserve a separate mention. You can watch Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga on its respective digital platform.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal's heist thriller Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga to release on THIS date