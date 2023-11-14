Koffee with Karan 8 EXCLUSIVE: Kareena Kapoor advises Alia Bhatt to have another child after Raha; here’s why

Koffee with Karan Season 8 is heating up with each episode, and the upcoming installment promises even more excitement. Karan Johar is set to host the dynamic sisters-in-laws, Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The two divas are poised to infuse their charm into the candid conversations, promising intriguing revelations.

In an exclusive scoop obtained by Pinkvilla, it's revealed that during their chat, Kareena suggested to Alia the idea of having another child after her daughter Raha with husband Ranbir Kapoor. Dive in to discover the compelling reason behind Kareena's advice!

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s perfect solution for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s fight over Raha

In the highly anticipated upcoming episode of Koffee with Karan Season 8, Alia Bhatt spilled the beans on her family dynamics with her husband Ranbir Kapoor. Amidst the revelations, Alia shared that they cherish the moments spent with their daughter whenever they manage to take some time off. However, a playful fight ensues between them as they compete for quality time with little Raha Kapoor.

She humorously disclosed, “Sometimes, we fight at home for Raha. It's like now you have her, now give me.” Offering a playful solution to their friendly tussle, Kareena Kapoor Khan chimed in, saying, “That’s the cue to have another one, maybe, so both of you can have one each.”

In the sizzling preview of the next episode, Alia and Kareena promise to unravel the intricacies of their own relationship and offer viewers a glimpse into their dance prowess. Alia reveals Karan Johar's frequent phone calls to Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, while Kareena addresses whether she viewed Deepika Padukone as a competition.

More about Koffee with Karan Season 8

The talk show has already played host to duos such as Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Sunny Deol-Bobby Deol, and Sara Ali Khan-Ananya Panday. Excitement is on the horizon with the upcoming episodes featuring the pairs of Kajol-Rani Mukerji and Ajay Devgn-Rohit Shetty.

Adding a fresh twist to the season, new activities like the Imposter game, Koffee wrecktangle, Kwiz & tell, and Ask me Anything with Karan have been introduced alongside the iconic rapid-fire round.

Mark your calendars for the much-anticipated Koffee with Karan 8 episode with Alia and Kareena, set to release on November 16 exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

