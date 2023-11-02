5 times Sunny Deol-Bobby Deol got real on Koffee with Karan 8: From discussing Dharmendra's kiss to bond with Esha-Ahana

Koffee with Karan 8 has been a rollercoaster ride, serving up tantalizing gossip and fascinating revelations about our beloved celebrities. The magnetic charm of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in the debut episode left us swooning as they shared intimate details about their romance and relationship. However, the following episode featuring the dynamic sibling duo, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, was a whirlwind of emotions that tugged at our heartstrings.

The Deol brothers delved deep into the highs and lows of their careers, offering candid insights into topics like nepotism and dealing with online trolling. As we were glued to our screens, their genuine reactions to messages from their father and kids evoked a cascade of emotions, leaving not a dry eye in the house. Let's explore five touching moments when Sunny and Bobby bared their souls on the show.

1. Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol on Dharmendra’s kiss in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

The kiss between veteran star Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi in Karan Johar's recent directorial venture, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, created quite a buzz following the film's premiere. As Karan welcomed Dharmendra's sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, on the Koffee couch, you could bet that the filmmaker cum talk show host didn't shy away from addressing the much-discussed kiss.

Bobby showered love on the film, expressing admiration for the lead actors, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Describing his father's performance as nothing short of 'magical,' Bobby humorously acknowledged the on-screen kiss, playfully noting that everyone found him cute. Sunny, on the other hand, shared his perspective by casually remarking, "I said my dad can do whatever he likes, and he gets away with it."

This glimpse into their carefree and relaxed dynamic underscored the heartwarming bond between the Deol duo and their father. Their unwavering support for Dharmendra's work had us all gushing and appreciating the endearing nature of their relationship.

2. Bobby Deol and Dharmendra’s equation with Salman Khan

Amid the captivating conversation, Bobby Deol openly acknowledged the pivotal role Salman Khan played in securing his part in Race 3. The heartening camaraderie between them is evident in their affectionate nickname exchange—Bobby and Salman refer to each other as 'Mamu.' While Salman and Bobby share a strong brotherly bond, the revelation of the superstar's deep admiration for Bobby's father, Dharmendra, came as an unexpected and delightful surprise.

Bobby shed light on Salman's unwavering presence, emphasizing the actor’s profound love for his dad. Expanding on their special connection, Bobby revealed, "He has this obsessive love for my dad and my family." In a testament to Salman's character, Bobby added that the megastar harbors no insecurities, showcasing a level of camaraderie that left us all touched by the genuine affection shared between them.

Advertisement

3. Emotional messages for Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol from Dharmendra and their kids

In a touching moment orchestrated by Karan Johar, the siblings were taken by surprise as beautiful messages from their family were unveiled. Sunny's sons, Karan Deol and Rajveer Deol, and Bobby's son, Aryaman Deol, eloquently described their fathers, painting a vivid picture of cherished childhood memories and expressing profound pride in their fathers' accomplishments.

Dharmendra, in his candid message, assumed the role of a sincere father, revealing a familial dynamic where the younger one tends to be favored. He also disclosed some delightful secrets about his children.

The heartfelt messages stirred deep emotions, bringing both brothers to tears and revealing a vulnerable side to their personalities. Witnessing this raw display of emotion, it's safe to say that we, too, couldn't help but be moved to shed a few tears in response to the genuine and heartfelt sentiments shared.

4. Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol’s bonding with Esha Deol and Ahana Deol

Adding another layer of warmth to the show, Sunny and Bobby opened up about their relationship with their half-sisters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol, daughters of Dharmendra and Hema Malini. Sunny referred to them as his sisters, emphasizing that nothing could alter that special bond. He went on to share that their sisters were genuinely delighted with the success the brothers have achieved.

The genuine and heartwarming bond that permeates the entire family has a magical quality that leaves us in awe. Witnessing such authentic connections is truly heartening and allows us to appreciate these charismatic personalities even more.

5. Sunny Deol’s teddy bear fetish

In the emotional messages, Karan Deol shared a surprising revelation about his father. He unveiled the secret that Sunny has a collection of teddy bears at home. Bobby, confirming this endearing fact, couldn't help but express how cute he found this unexpected side of Sunny.

Sunny, in response, candidly admitted his fondness for teddy bears, declaring them as irresistibly cute. He went on to reveal that he occasionally carries one in his pocket or keeps one in his car, unable to resist the charm of getting a teddy bear whenever he comes across them.

Advertisement

This delightful revelation added a touch of sweetness to Sunny's tough exterior, showcasing a softer and more playful side to the iconic actor, making us go "aww.”

Koffee with Karan 8 can be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Koffee with Karan 8: Sunny Deol-Bobby Deol discuss nepotism in Bollywood; 'We didn’t choose to be born to them'