EXCLUSIVE: Nushrratt Bharuccha to shoot for Chhorii 2 in November; Hollywood studio to design look for sequel

Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Vishal Furia directed Chhorii released last November, and received a lot of love from the audience. Soon after a sequel was officially announced in December 2021. “It’s your love and encouragement that’s bringing us back! Ecstatic to share with you that the world of Chhorii will get a new edition in 2023. #Chhorii2,” the actress wrote on her Instagram account. Pinkvilla now has a new update on this much awaited part 2. We have heard that Nushrratt will start shooting for the film in November 2022.

“The story of Chhorii will continue from part one and take on a new dimension. While Nushrratt and a few other cast members will return for the sequel with their original characters, some new popular names will also join the team of Chhorii 2. Vishal is presently writing the script, and is creating new, interesting characters for the world of Chhorii. He will start the casting process soon,” informs a source close to the development.

The informer also states that the scale of Chhorii 2 will be much bigger than the first part. “Producers Abundantia Entertainment, T-Series and Hollywood creative studio Crypt TV are hoping to create India’s first continuing horror franchise with the Chhorii films. In fact, Crypt TV will also be designing the look for Chhorii 2 with the help of prosthetics and other effects. It will be shot in multiple cities in India,” adds the source.

Chhorii was the remake of Marathi film, Lapachhapi, and besides Nushrratt Bharuccha it had featured Mita Vashisht and Saurabh Goyal, among others.

Also Read | EXCLUSIVE: Rohit Shetty to start Singham 3 with Ajay Devgn from April; Calls it the biggest cop universe film