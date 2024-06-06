Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai EXCLUSIVE: Anita Raj stresses on importance of positive work environment; 'Makes it easier to...'

Veteran actress Anita Raj, who is currently seen as Kaveri Poddar, aka Dadi Sa, in Rajan Shahi’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is getting the love of the audience for her stint in the show.

Her bond with the reel pair Abira and Armaan played by Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit has also garnered love from the viewers. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Raj talked about how one can crack success in the entertainment field and elsewhere.

Anita Raj on positive work environment

While many actors have often spoken about toxic work environments, Anita Raj emphasized the need for a positive work atmosphere. She said, "A friendly workplace reduces stress and promotes mental well-being, making it easier to navigate challenges and celebrate successes together. Ultimately, cultivating a friendly atmosphere at work not only enhances individual performance but also strengthens the entire team's cohesion and effectiveness."

Take a look at Anita Raj's pictures from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai sets:

Anita Raj on ambition and passion

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress says it’s important to be ambitious, but it’s also essential that people are mindful and don’t harm others while trying to achieve their goals.

"If there is no fire in your belly, you can't get what you want. It's important to be ambitious while ensuring you don't harm others on your journey to success," she said.

Advertisement

Anita on recognizing oportunities

Anita has been a big part of the Hindi film industry during the 80s and 90s, and has even created a big fan base for her on the small screen. With her experience of over 40 years in the industry, she said that one should never miss an opportunity when it knocks on your door.



She added, "Those who recognize and act on opportunities often find themselves on a path to personal and professional fulfillment, as each opportunity taken can lead to new experiences, knowledge, and achievements. Opportunity is the bridge between potential and realization, guiding us toward our goals and aspirations."



To conclude, Anita looks back at her journey and says that God has been very kind to her. She added, "I have no complaints. I’ve had the privilege of working with the best and will continue to do so."

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also stars Samridhii Shukla, Garvita Sadhwani and Rohit Purohit in lead roles.

Advertisement

Current track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The current track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai revolves around Armaan and Ruhi's wedding festivities. While Ruhi is elated for the same, Armaan is in a dilemma. In the previous episodes, the viewers witnessed a heart-wrenching love confession scene wherein Abhira confessed her love to Armaan leaving him speechless.

She suffered a breakdown post that. Samridhii's performance in the show has been appreciated by ardent fans. A few glimpses of Abhira and Armaan getting married in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have been going viral.

It can be assumed that it can be either Armaan or Abhira's dream sequence. In the glimpses, Abhira and Armaan are seen getting happily married and spending quality time with each other.

In another clip, Abhira is seen pregnant while Armaan takes care of her.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai EXCLUSIVE: Samridhii Shukla REACTS to being blamed for Farman Haider-Juhi Singh Bajwa's breakup