Enjoyed Jaideep Ahlawat’s Paatal Lok Season 2? Here are 5 other crime thriller series on OTT that are must-watch

The second season of the crime thriller series Paatal Lok was released recently on Amazon Prime Video and has received a lot of love from the audience. Jaideep Ahlawat, Ishwak Singh, Tillotama Shome, and Gul Panag have impressed the viewers with their performances.

Are you a fan of such shows and are looking for more options after enjoying Paatal Lok Season 2? Here are 5 other crime thriller series on OTT that are a must-watch.

1. The Family Man

The Family Man, created by Raj & DK, is a gripping series available on Amazon Prime Video. It follows the story of Manoj Bajpayee’s Srikant Tiwari, a married man with two kids. He is working as a secret agent. 2 seasons are currently available to stream, and a third is set to release soon.

2. Farzi

Another popular Raj & DK series on Amazon Prime Video is the black comedy crime thriller Farzi. It stars Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, and Raashii Khanna. The show revolves around Sunny, a poor artist who decides to make fake currency. A gangster and a cop create challenges in his path. Fans are eagerly waiting for updates on the second season.

3. Asur

Asur is an engaging psychological crime thriller on JioCinema. It is about Nikhil Nair, an ex-forensic expert, who teams up with his mentor to catch a serial killer. The cast includes Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti, Anupriya Goenka, and Ridhi Dogra. Two seasons of the show are available for streaming.

4. The Night Manager

You absolutely cannot miss this International Emmy-nominated series on Disney+ Hotstar. The storyline follows Aditya Roy Kapur’s character, Shaan Sengupta, a hotel’s night manager. He has to go undercover on a dangerous mission to expose an arms dealer. Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Tillotama Shome star in pivotal roles in The Night Manager.

5. Criminal Justice

Criminal Justice is a crime thriller legal drama that showcases the journey of different people as they deal with the justice system. Three installments of the show have been released on Disney+ Hotstar. Pankaj Tripathi has featured in all of them.

