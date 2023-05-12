Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Engagement EXCLUSIVE: Priyanka Chopra’s mom Madhu shares excitement: Very happy

Earlier today, we shared some updates about Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha’s engagement, which is happening tomorrow in Delhi. We reported that before the big day, the couple has planned a party for their family and close friends today, so they can spend some quality time together and celebrate the occasion with their near and dear ones. We even informed that the actress’ friends from the industry will reach the Capital tomorrow morning, and her close friends Sania Mirza, Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra are on the guestlist.

Now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Parineeti’s aunt and Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ mother Dr. Madhu Chopra expressed her excitement about Pari and Raghav’s engagement. When we reached out to her, she said, “I am very happy for Parineeti and Raghav. With all our blessings.” Reportedly, Priyanka Chopra Jonas too is expected to reach Delhi tomorrow to be a part of the celebrations, however, it is yet unclear if she will be joined by hubby Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s engagement

Meanwhile, the preparations for Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s engagement have been going on for a while. Earlier, the couple were spotted together on multiple occasions, which sparked off their dating rumours. However, neither of them have officially commented on their relationship yet. As for the engagement, the theme is reportedly based on pastel shades, and Parineeti’s outfit for tomorrow has been created by ace designer Manish Malhotra. Fans are eagerly waiting to see the couple make an appearance for the paps tomorrow post their engagement.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri and Ammy Virk’s next for Karan Johar titled Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam