Singham Again EXCLUSIVE: All you need to know about Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty’s biggest cop film

On Saturday, Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn, and Ranveer Singh came together for the first-day shoot of their upcoming cop universe film, Singham Again, at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai. The film is now on floors with the ongoing marathon schedule, leading to its release in the second half of 2024. While Ajay Devgn will be back as Singham, he will be joined by Ranveer Singh as Simmba and Akshay Kumar as Sooryavanshi. For those unaware, Rohit Shetty and his association with the cop world started in 2011 with Singham, which led to Singham Again in 2014, and eventually Simmba in 2018, which kicked off the first-ever universe of Indian Cinema. As the film goes on floors, here’s all you need to know about India’s biggest cop film.

The Cast of Singham Again

Having directed some of the most successful films of Hindi Cinema over the last 20 years, Rohit Shetty is all geared up to make the biggest film of his career in the form of Singham Again. The filmmaker has got a huge ensemble cast on board the film alongside Ajay Devgn. Touted to be India’s biggest cop universe film, Singham Again will feature Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, and Deepika Padukone, in their cop avatar battling against common enemies of the country – Jackie Shroff. While Ajay is leading the show, Ranveer plays a key catalyst in the film, with Akshay making a cameo appearance.

Kareena to join the Singham Again shoot soon

Kareena Kapoor gets back to the Singham franchise to play the part of Ajay Devgn’s wife, continuing her track from Singham Returns. Despite not being a cop, she plays a very crucial part in the film and a major role in carrying the story forward alongside Singham and other cops. She will be joining the gang by end of this month.

The Writing Team of Singham Again

The Cop Universe has undergone a change in the writing department with Singham Again. The Rohit Shetty directorial is written by Shantanu Srivastava (Badhai Ho, Tevar, Night Manager), Kshitij Patwardhan (Mauli, Faster Fene and Timepass 2), Yunus Sajawal (Simmba, Chennai Express, Singham and all other Rohit Shetty films), Milap Zaveri (Kaante, Shootout at Wadala), Abhijeet Khuman (Asur), and Sandeep and Anusha (also working with Rohit on The Indian Police Force). Rohit and his team of writers have worked together on the script of Singham Again for 18 months, to pack a solid punch for the audiences.

The Shooting Schedule of Singham Again

Singham Again will be shot in India and Abroad over a period of the next six months. The team has identified several shoot locations for Singham Again and he plans to can most of his sequences at real locations under the supervision of experts in action. Rohit Shetty has got some of the best technicians on board to shoot the film and is closely working with a committed team of action directors to amp up the scale of his cop universe to another level. Singham Again is touted to be the most expensive Rohit Shetty film to date and will feature some of the biggest action blocks for a cop film made in India (more on this soon).

A new side of Singham in Singham Again

According to sources, Rohit Shetty has worked over the last 18 months effectively on the script of Singham Again and has worked towards bringing a new arc to the dynamic character of Singham.

