SWOT for Sidharth Malhotra: Identifying the Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threats for Sid

Over the years, SWOT analysis has been conventionally used to identify and analyze the Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threats of an organization in the business world. It is among the most accepted principals, alongside PESTLE analysis, used in making a holistic business decision by the stakeholders. As a method, SWOT can be applied in all mediums of work, and in a first, we at Pinkvilla now bring this methodology to application for the top male and female stars of Bollywood. We take this segment forward with Sidharth Malhotra, and here’s decoding the factors that have worked in favour of, gone against as also, the opportunities waiting to be explored by bypassing the threats for the Sid.

Strength

Heroic Personality

Sidharth Malhotra tick marks all the boxes that are needed for one to be a “Hero” – Tall, Handsome, Charming with a certain amount of intensity in his voice. While many need to take additional efforts to be the angry young man on screen, it’s embodied in Sid’s personality. He is among the rare from the younger generation, who can slip into the action space by taking up characters that demand a larger-than-life personality. If one lays down a proper path going forward for him, he can establish himself as the commercial hero in today’s time – He is gifted with a personality and it’s all about putting his personality to the right use, in the right direction. The larger-than-life stories aside, he also makes for a perfect choice in an urban rom com’s and human drama’s.

Weakness

Script Selection

Like most gen-next actors, Sid suffered due to poor script selection, by making an attempt to be the jack of all. While it isn’t exactly a bad space to be in, however, the issue lies in the fact that the urge to switch gears was never backed by the right subjects. What looked innovative on paper, never translated to the spectacle. There is also a need to associate with the projects that have rich production values, and don’t come across as a tacky product for the audiences. And this is an element he should consciously look into, as the look and feel of a film is essential to build a projection among the audience. Picking up the right subjects that fall in his space of an actor, alongside the right production team is something that he needs to work on.

Opportunities

Capitalizing on SherShaah

SherShaah has done wonders for Sidharth – bringing him back in the race. Tables have turned for him, as producers have started seeing him as the leading man of their projects and he is flooded with offers from all across. Now, it’s time for him to make the most of this opportunity. Rather than being someone who picks up anything that comes his way, it’s essential for him to pick up stories and ideas that he believes in. A right path going forward will continue to up his stakes in the industry, however, wrong choices will mean a dent in his goodwill. He had the opportunity of climbing the ladder post the success of Ek Villain, however, it was marred by poor script selections. It’s essential for him to not repeat the mistake and pick up subjects that resonates with the audience, more at the universal level. With Thank God, Mission Majnu and Dharma’s aerial action thriller under his kitty, his line up seems pretty balanced and an ideal follow up to SherShaah. And the list is just expected to grow in the days to come. There's also a talk of him collaborating with Rohit Shetty on a project, which will further add a weather in his cap.

Threats

Competition

The threat for Sid is linked to his weakness. In the competitive and fast-moving world today, the audience won’t be as considerate, particularly in the post covid world. With the advent of digital medium and his peers in the industry, the second decade of his career is actually the time for Sid to cement his position as a bankable star. While every actor has a certain image, this decade is certainly going to be a journey for Sid to establish himself in a particular space, and be the face for the same. In this competitive industry, the image always supersedes anything else as you and your demand is as good as the performance of your last release.

