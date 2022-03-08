Woman Up S3 EXCLUSIVE: Barkha Dutt on why she spoke up against her abusive ex-BF: Important to break silence

The world of journalism was revolutionized by Barkha Dutt. With International Women's Day nearly there, we had the opportunity to interview the known journalist for Pinkvilla’s new season of Woman Up. The third segment of the show has seen some brilliant women from all facets of life. For the 7th episode, we had a lovely conversation with Barkha Dutt, who discussed her book, coverage of the Kargil War, and many other things with us. She also talked about the time when she spoke up about her abusive ex-boyfriend.

We talked to her about the time when she raised her voice against her ex-boyfriend, and that too at a time when people advised her 'not to' and asked how she had the courage to not succumb to others' advice. Barkha then talked about her experience with an abusive boyfriend at an age when she was still young and was in her early 20s. She said that while it was difficult when she started speaking up, she found that the person had been violent and was abusing other women in the same institution. She added that even her faculty told her that there was no point in filing a legal case. To this, she told them, “Well, if I am not going to file a legal case I’m not going to remain silent.”

Watch Barkha Dutt's full interview here:

She emphasized that it was not easy for her and was traumatic. However, even with that, she helped other students to come up and share their stories. She said, “I just think it is very important to break the silence, and therefore, as painful as it was for me, I did it."

Also Read: Woman Up S3 EXCLUSIVE: Barkha Dutt on her character-assassination: Women have to be thick-skinned