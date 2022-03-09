Woman Up S3 EXCLUSIVE: Malaika Arora on 'sexy' tag: Would rather be ‘spicy’ than someone who is ‘pheeki’

While International Women’s Day is now over, our celebration of the spirit of womanhood is not. Like every year, on the occasion of Women’s Day, we conversed with several remarkable, fierce, and inspiring ladies from different walks of life. Continuing with this trajectory, on the latest episode of Woman Up S3 with Pinkvilla, we were joined in conversation by none other than the gorgeous Malaika Arora. While we delved deep into a lot of topics, Malaika talked about maintaining the tag of being ‘sexy’ even after all these years since her debut in showbiz.

We asked Malaika Arora what she feels about maintaining the tag of being 'sexy' all these years. Replying to this, she said, “My god, I really held on to that tag! I'm not letting go anytime soon. It's like, when you bestow somebody a title, or a crown or something, you hang on to it forever. So, I guess, I've just hung on to this tag. So, I’ve always said it, I've said it back then, I say it now. It sounds repetitive, but I've always said that I'd rather be known as a sexy and spicy and all of that, than being known as pheeki (plain) and thandi (bland). I like that and I've always been known like that. I'm a very feisty person by nature, so honestly, it's not a conscious thing. Because I've been termed as, you know, ‘oh she's sexy’ that I've to live up to that standard. I do not believe in that. I just feel it's part and parcel of the person that I am.

The diva further added that she’s not at her best all the time. “I mean there are days where I can be just the opposite of being supposedly sexy. 30 days in a month, you don't particularly feel amazing. In fact, I say 15 days of the month, I'm at my peak and the other 15 days of the month, I'm struggling because all women are going through some hormonal (change) so those 15 days I'm really struggling. Otherwise, I'm good to go,” said the diva.

When asked what she feels during those 15 days a month, Malaika replied, “I feel bloated, I feel low sometimes. I feel like I'm not at my optimum. And I'm the kind of person that needs to be doing things all the time. I cannot sit still, I’m very, very active. In fact, I’m an overactive person. In fact, everybody has to tell me, ‘You know, it's okay, calm down, chill. It's all right, take a breather.”

