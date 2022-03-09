Woman Up S3 EXCLUSIVE: ‘Had insecurities at 18, have them today, I don’t let it affect me’, says Malaika Arora

Bollywood actress, fashionista, and fitness enthusiast, Malaika Arora, has made her mark in the film industry. The popular actress, who rose to fame with the iconic song Chaiyya Chaiyya, recently spoke to Pinkvilla in the latest episode of Woman Up S3. She shared her take on the relevancy of women in the film industry and even spoke about her insecurities.

“The older you get the more your insecurities come to the forefront. They’re far more, the way you look, whether it's work, whether you'll be able to match up to your younger counterpart. I'm no different, so I felt my insecurities when I was 18, in my 20s, in my 30s, and also in my 40s, so that doesn't go. What is more important is how much of it I let it affect me. I don't let those insecurities get to me, I feel that I need to have a plan for everything to move forward in life. I need to be able to look forward to something, I need to keep changing, I need to keep going back to see this is what I can do or can't do. So in terms of insecurities, as I said, I had it at 18, and I have it today in my 40s.,” shared Malaika

The Dabangg actress added, “The kind of confidence or the kind of carefree attitude that you had when you were younger you don't have it when you're in your 40s. You are far more cautious, you think things through but that also comes with age that comes with a certain amount of responsibility, a certain amount of having experience in life, you're not so brash or rash-like the way you were in your 20s. In my case, I would say you try not to repeat the same mistakes that you've done, you kind of move forward. With age, you just become wiser. I would like to believe with year I'm more patient and maybe a little bit wiser.”

