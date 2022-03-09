Woman Up S3 EXCLUSIVE: ‘My past has made me a better person, it has helped me evolve,’ says Malaika Arora

Women’s Day might be over, but Pinkvilla continues to celebrate the achievements and courage of all women out there. In the latest episode of Pinkvilla’s annual segment Woman Up S3, we have Bollywood’s popular actress and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora who shares her take on women starting afresh.

Malaika says, “I don't know why it's such a big deal. I think it's positive if it’s in the right direction. So I don't understand why people should look at it negatively or try to pull you down for it. I mean the reason you're starting afresh is because at the end of the day your past baggage is bad that’s why you start afresh. I mean at the same time I'm not the kind to forget my past, my past is my past but that doesn't mean I've erased it and I don't know. My past has made me a better person, my past has helped me evolve. So I'm never gonna just sideline it or just dismiss it. Wanting to start afresh, I think that's always a good and a positive thing.”

Moreover, she also talks about sympathy and answers if it annoys her or not. Malaika says, “No, it doesn't annoy me. Although I'm not looking for sympathy. But yes, I hate when someone says “so sad” and “bechari”. I'm not a bechari, so that irritates me. So yes, when somebody is unnecessarily trying to give you that sympathy. I can understand when somebody is giving you a shoulder to cry or somebody’s being sympathetic to your situation, that is understandable."

Watch the full interview here:

