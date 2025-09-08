EXO gears up for December return in teaser shared on Blood Moon day, leader Suho reinforces ‘We are one’ motto

EXO is making its way to the fans once again! According to a new update shared in the wee hours of the morning on September 8, the group is ready to come back. Coinciding with the local time for the Blood Moon which was seen all over the world, the announcement was shared on the group’s social media handles. The caption read only ‘December, 2025’ with the imagery raising the excitement for the upcoming release.

EXO confirms plans for return as a team

‘When we become true one, a new world awakens’ read the picture at the first look, with a signature collison of 2 planets in the EXO lore taking place in the background. The announcement continued towards the bottom of the page where a lyric from their MAMA release was quoted, “The day the Red Force is purified and legends reunite into one perfect root, a new world shall open up.” The revelation plays into the storyline of the tree of life which has been the team’s go-to since their debut, creating excitement among fans for the group’s return. It is not known whether the team will release new music in the form of an album or a single, and if a world tour will follow.

Subsequently, the leader of the group, Suho took to his own Instagram handle to share the announcement with the caption reading ‘WE ARE ONE’, reiterating the group’s plans to remain together amid concerns of their lineup. Recently, he was spotted at Chinese member Lay Zhang’s concert which he went ahead to support. It is known that following the military completion of the youngest member Sehun, the team will reunite and come together to bring EXO’s music to their fans, EXO-L.

There are questions about whether members Chen, Xiumin, and Baekhyun, the ones from the unit EXO-CBX will be a part of the lineup, considering their move to a different label for solo promotions. While the three have expressed their desire to continue with the group activities as before, only time will tell how it pans out.

