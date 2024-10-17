EXO member Suho and SISTAR’s Hyolyn have finally arrived in Mumbai! On the eve of the former’s debut performance in India and the latter’s remarkable return as a part of the K-Wave Festival 2024’s Mumbai leg, the singers arrived from South Korea after a brief layover in Thailand. They are set to perform over two shows in India on October 18 and October 20, in Mumbai and Bengaluru, respectively.

As Suho and Hyolyn arrived at the Mumbai International Airport, surrounded by their entourage and airport security, fans spotted them and cheered loudly in response. Used to the love from his fans, the EXO leader acknowledged their presence with a wave and threw in the L-sign, which made them even more excited. Check out the loud screams he received from fans below.

Meanwhile, Hyolyn appeared moved by the warm support and blew kisses at them. Watch her sharing love for the fans here.

Dressed in comfortable fits, including a blue sweatshirt and black pants for Suho and an all-black look for Hyolyn, the K-pop stars will make their way to the Bayview Lawns in Mazgaon, Mumbai, on the following day. They will then attend his second show at Phoenix Marketcity in Mahadevapura, Bengaluru. Suho is one of the two awaited artists at the festival, with SISTAR member Hyolyn also heading to India once again.

EXO member Suho was the first member of the globally famed K-pop boy group to set foot in India nine years ago, in 2015, and once again, he’s making his presence known by deciding to perform at the K-pop festival. On the other hand, this will be Hyolyn’s second time around the country, but the first-ever shows in both Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Marking a great step in the K-pop scene in India, the K-Wave Fest is one of the many anticipated gigs for fans this year, with fellow EXO mates Chen and Xiumin, GOT7 member BamBam, soloist B.I, and Lucas heading to the country in the rest of the year. Fans have expressed excitement over the fantastic lineup of performers in India, with the firsts in the list going on stage in under 24 hours!

