Han Hyo Joo, Shun Oguri’s Romantics Anonymous announces October 2025 Netflix premiere with NEW still

Exciting news for romance drama fans! The much-anticipated romantic comedy series Romantics Anonymous is officially set to premiere in October 2025. While an exact release date has yet to be announced, the confirmation of its debut window was announced by dropping a new still of the lead cast, and it has already heightened anticipation among fans eager to see the heartfelt story unfold.

Based on the widely beloved French film Les Émotifs Anonymes, the upcoming series brings a fresh take on the classic romantic comedy. Romantics Anonymous follows the story of two individuals who share a deep passion for chocolate yet struggle with anxiety disorders that hinder their daily interactions. Through their chance encounter, they begin a journey of love, self-discovery, and healing.

Acclaimed Japanese actor Shun Oguri stars as Sosuke Fujiwara, a man burdened by germophobia stemming from a painful past, making physical touch nearly impossible for him. Opposite him is Han Hyo Joo, portraying Hana Lee, a talented chocolatier who suffers from severe social anxiety, preventing her from making eye contact with others. Despite their personal struggles, their relationship promises heartwarming and deeply moving moments as they handle the challenges of intimacy and connection.

Filming for Romantics Anonymous wrapped up last year, adding to the anticipation of its premiere. On October 4, 2024, Han Hyo Joo took to Instagram to share a post, announcing that she had successfully completed filming for the series. This update reassured fans that post-production was well underway, paving the way for its 2025 release.

Meanwhile, viewers can look forward to an official announcement from Netflix in the coming months. As October 2025 approaches, more details regarding promotional events, trailers, and additional cast members may also be revealed. The chemistry between Shun Oguri and Han Hyo Joo, combined with the touching story of overcoming emotional hurdles, is surely going to be a viewing experience that is both heartfelt and inspiring. Fans of romantic comedies and those who appreciate character-driven stories are in for a treat.