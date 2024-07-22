10 Best Dark Fantasy Live Action TV Shows

Live-action dark fantasy is a growing genre offering excitement and thrills through the classic battle of good versus evil. In a chaotic world filled with hatred, these stories might seem disingenuous, but they provide a form of escapism while reflecting reality, making dark fantasy particularly appealing.

Dark fantasy challenges traditional heroism, morality, and fairytale ideals. It includes elements like violence, horror, gothic style, existential themes, and flawed protagonists. The genre has gained popularity in both anime and live-action TV shows, captivating viewers with its imaginative and twisted storytelling.

1. Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones and its spinoff, House of the Dragon, are popular TV fantasy series based on George R.R. Martin's books. Both shows are rooted in high fantasy, with unique magic systems, rich histories, and intricate rules. However, they often straddle dark fantasy due to their intense themes and storylines, featuring morally ambiguous characters who commit violent acts.

2. Wednesday

Netflix's Wednesday is a dark fantasy series targeting teens and young adults, following the sarcastic Wednesday Addams as she investigates a killing spree and uses her psychic abilities to run a supernatural school. While it may not delve deeply into dark themes, the show is distinguished by its visually striking gothic and macabre styles.

The series pays homage to dark fantasy and horror authors such as Edgar Allan Poe and Mary Shelley, reinforcing its tone and mood. Anticipation is high for Wednesday Season 2, which promises to embrace an even darker tone and themes than its predecessor.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: House of the Dragon: What the 'Hour of the Wolf' Means for Westeros

3. The Witcher

The Witcher is a dark fantasy series that follows Geralt, a monster-hunting mercenary, as he navigates a corrupt and twisted world. The show features morally gray characters who prioritize their own interests, a departure from the black-and-white nature of many high fantasy shows.

Despite mixed reviews from critics and audiences, The Witcher has become the most in-demand streaming show since its debut. Netflix revealed it as the second most popular show of 2019, with only Stranger Things surpassing it. The Witcher's acting, soundtrack, visual effects, makeup, hair, and cinematography make it one of the best dark fantasy TV shows.

4. The Sandman

The Sandman is a dark fantasy TV show that follows Morpheus, the anthropomorphic personification of dreams, as he tries to restore his realm after escaping captivity. The show features gothic visuals, a dark tone, and a jaded protagonist, creating a gloomy and nihilistic atmosphere. Based on DC Comics, the storyline and characters are well-developed and humanized, with attention to detail in costuming and production design. The score influences the plot and mood, and unlike many dark fantasy shows, The Sandman has a hopeful message about human nature.

Advertisement

5. Shadow And Bone

Shadow and Bone, a dark fantasy live-action TV show, follows Alina Starkov, an orphan cartographer who discovers her heritage and magical gifts. The show is praised for its technical excellence, clear voice, and distinct aesthetic. The acting and writing are noteworthy for creating well-rounded characters. The show ranks 24th for the most-watched streaming original show across all platforms in 2023 and was voted Fan Favorite Series of 2023 on Rotten Tomatoes, garnering 54 percent of the vote.

6. Supernatural

Supernatural is a popular TV series that follows Dean and Sam Winchester, brothers who hunt supernatural creatures. As the longest-running horror TV show, it falls into the dark fantasy genre, with moderate gore, a gritty tone, and cinematography styles common in fantasy. The show's fanbase is dedicated and passionate.

Supernatural is a highly acclaimed dark fantasy series with a long-standing legacy, attracting a passionate fanbase due to the strong chemistry between Dean and Sam. Their perfect chemistry provides a counterbalance to the darker storylines. The show has received nine nominations for the Saturn Awards, six of which are for Best Network Television Series, making it a top choice among fans.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Boys Season 4: Butcher's Supe Powers Explored

7. The Originals

The Originals is a dark fantasy spinoff of The Vampire Diaries, focusing on vampire-werewolf hybrid Niklaus Mikaelson and his siblings as they engage in a turf war in New Orleans' French Quarter, where vampires, witches, and werewolves vie for dominance.

In contrast to its predecessor, the series features morally gray and Machiavellian characters, heightening the dark motivations and chilling actions. Storylines involve human sacrifices, malevolent rituals, and spirit possessions, bordering on horror. The show is often hailed as the best in the Vampire Diaries universe for its darker, more mature tone. Notably, Seasons 2 through 4 of The Originals boast an impressive 100% Rotten Tomatoes score.

8. Interview With the Vampire

The AMC series Interview with the Vampire, based on Anne Rice's books, is a top-rated dark fantasy series. It follows a vampire named Louis de Pointe du Lac, who interviews journalist Daniel Molloy about his past, particularly his romance with Lestat de Lioncourt in 1910s New Orleans. The show, which incorporates gothic horror and LGBTQ+ elements, has received critical acclaim for its writing, soundtrack, and production design.

Both seasons boast a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score of 98%, and a third season is in the works. The show was also featured in IndieWire's list of the 25 most essential LGBTQ+ TV shows of the 21st century.

Advertisement

9. Penny Dreadful

Penny Dreadful, a three-season dark fantasy TV series by Showtime, follows Vanessa Ives, a medium who interacts with Gothic horror literature characters like Dorian Gray, Victor Frankenstein, and Count Dracula. The series blurs the line between horror and dark fantasy, featuring supernatural elements and morally complex characters. The show has garnered 13 Primetime Emmy nominations and a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score for the second season. The showrunner decided to conclude the series at a natural story endpoint rather than facing cancellation.

10. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is a dark horror TV series that follows the story of half-human, half-witch Sabrina Spellman, who struggles to reconcile her two worlds and her family's legacy in the Church of the Night. The show incorporates elements of horror, witchcraft, occult, demons, and dark forces, with blood and violence. Its main characters often use dark humor, challenging the norms of teen drama. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina successfully blends school, drama, teenage romances, horror, and fantasy without compromising any of the genres.

ALSO READ: Who Is Russell Shaw In Tracker? All We Know Amid Jensen Ackles Season 2 Return