7 Characters Who Outsmarted Joe Goldberg in Netflix’s You: From Love Quinn to Guinevere Beck

Despite being clever, calculating, and deeply manipulative, Joe Goldberg from Netflix’s You has occasionally met his match. Across four seasons, we’ve seen him trap, stalk, and eliminate anyone who gets in his way. But there are some characters who managed to challenge him, outthink him, and even leave him vulnerable. These characters, though often outnumbered, have left lasting impressions on fans.

Here’s a look at the characters who outsmarted Joe, what made them stand out, and how they turned the game around.

1. Love Quinn

Portrayed by: Victoria Pedretti

First Appearance: Season 2, Episode 1, 'A Fresh Start'

Love Quinn was introduced in season 2 as Joe’s new love interest in Los Angeles. Initially portrayed as sweet and artistic, she was later revealed to be just as violent and calculating as Joe. By the end of the season, Love shocked viewers by revealing that she had murdered Delilah and Candace to protect Joe, but also to keep him with her.

In You season 3, Love consistently stayed one step ahead. She was aware of Joe’s wandering eyes and new obsessions, particularly with their neighbor, Natalie. Despite his secretive nature, she managed to outmaneuver him emotionally and psychologically.

Key Moments:

Revealing to Joe that she knew about Candace and killed her to protect him.

Murdering Natalie before Joe could act on his obsession.

Using paralyzing poison to trap Joe in the season 3 finale, nearly succeeding.

Though Love ultimately dies in the season 3 finale, she remains the only character who almost killed Joe. Her final moments proved that she had the potential to beat him at his own game. Joe, in turn, had to fake his death and flee to Paris, showing how far she pushed him.

2. Candace Stone

Portrayed by: Ambyr Childers

First Appearance: Season 1, Episode 6, 'Amour Fou'

Candace was Joe’s ex-girlfriend, whom he believed he had killed. But she returned in You season 2, alive and determined to expose Joe for who he truly was. Unlike many of his victims, Candace understood Joe’s manipulative nature and used her knowledge to infiltrate his new life under the alias of Amy Adam.

Key Moments:

Reappearing after Joe assumed she was dead.

Using Forty Quinn to get closer to Joe and disrupt his relationship with Love.

Though Candace’s plan failed when Love murdered her, her reappearance caused significant tension. Her manipulation and resilience exposed cracks in Joe’s control. For once, Joe wasn’t the only one playing mind games.

3. Kate Lockwood

Portrayed by: Charlotte Ritchie

First Appearance: Season 4, Episode 1, 'Joe Takes a Holiday'

Kate, introduced in You season 4 as an icy art gallery director, becomes Joe’s eventual romantic partner in London. Though initially skeptical of him, she later chooses to ally with Joe, not because she is fooled, but because she understands his dark side and can manage it.

Kate Lockwood never falls for Joe’s fake personas. Instead, she keeps him close and, in some ways, controls him. She uses her influence to protect both of their reputations and even takes over her father’s corrupt business empire.

Key Moments:

Confronting Joe about his secrets but choosing to work with him instead of against him.

Agreeing to leave London with Joe and manage his public image and legacy.

Helping clean up the chaos left by Joe’s alter ego, 'Rhys Montrose.'

Kate becomes the first love interest who not only survives Joe but also partners with him. She accepts the truth and chooses control over emotion. By the end of season 4, Kate and Joe are publicly powerful and emotionally distant, making her one of the few people who truly tames Joe without illusions.

4. Marienne Bellamy

Portrayed by: Tati Gabrielle

First Appearance: Season 3, Episode 3, 'Missing White Woman Syndrome'

Introduced in season 3, Marienne is a librarian and a recovering addict with a daughter. She initially falls for Joe’s charm but eventually sees through it. By season 4, she becomes one of the central figures trying to escape Joe’s grasp.

In season 4, Joe kidnaps her and locks her in his infamous cage in an abandoned building. However, Marienne uses her intelligence and cooperation with another character, Nadia, to fake her own death and escape.

Key Moments:

Realizing Joe’s intentions and distancing herself in season 3.

Surviving the cage by faking a drug overdose with Nadia’s help.

Escaping Joe’s control entirely and leaving the city for good.

Marienne is one of the only characters who not only escapes Joe’s captivity but also walks away alive and free. Her successful escape and clean break from Joe’s life mark a rare win against the serial killer.

5. Nadia Farran

Portrayed by: Amy-Leigh Hickman

First Appearance: Season 4, Episode 1, 'Joe Takes a Holiday'

Nadia is a university student who becomes suspicious of Joe (going by Jonathan Moore). She digs into his past and helps Marienne escape the cage by smuggling supplies and coordinating her fake overdose. Her sharp instincts and quick thinking allow her to collect evidence against Joe. She tries to use this evidence to expose him.

Key Moments:

Helping Marienne fake her death and escape.

Breaking into Joe’s apartment to find incriminating evidence.

Attempting to report Joe to the authorities with proof of his crimes.

While Nadia doesn’t succeed in bringing Joe down, she does manage to save Marienne. However, Joe anticipates her moves and frames her for the murder of another character. Nadia ends up in prison, but her actions nearly derailed Joe’s carefully built life.

6. Delilah Alves

Portrayed by: Carmela Zumbado

First Appearance: Season 2, Episode 1, 'A Fresh Start'

Delilah wasn’t just another romantic interest. She was smart, observant, and quick with comebacks. She had a strong moral compass and took care of her younger sister, Ellie. Her curiosity and instincts led her to investigate Joe, even though they had a brief romantic connection.

Key Moments:

Sneaking into Joe’s storage unit and finding his cage.

Attempting to expose him and reporting suspicious behavior.

Standing up to Joe with facts, not emotion.

Although she got closer to discovering Joe’s secrets, she didn’t act quickly enough. Delilah ended up in the infamous glass cage and was eventually killed, not by Joe but by Love Quinn to protect Joe. Delilah was a strong character with potential, but she didn’t get the time she deserved. Her end was tragic, but her bold attitude left an impression.

7. Guinevere Beck

Portrayed by: Elizabeth Lail

First Appearance: Season 1, Episode 1, 'Pilot'

Beck is the first major love interest in the series. Though naive at first, she eventually uncovers Joe’s secrets and realizes the danger she’s in. Her strength comes too late, but she does manage to confront Joe directly, showing more courage than many others.

Key Moments:

Discovering Joe’s box of souvenirs.

Learning the truth about Candace and Peach’s deaths.

Trying to escape from the glass cage in the bookstore.

Beck is tragically killed by Joe, but not before piecing together his crimes and making an effort to escape. Her late awakening makes her less successful than others, but her attempt to outsmart Joe is still very brave.

Joe Goldberg may be a master manipulator, but he’s not unbeatable. Characters like Love Quinn, Marienne Bellamy, and Candace Stone proved that even the smartest predators can be outsmarted. These characters saw through his charm, challenged his narrative, and in some cases, escaped or turned the tables.

You has built its suspense on Joe’s ability to hide in plain sight, but the real thrill comes when someone sees him clearly and fights back. These characters remind us that while Joe is dangerous, he’s not invincible, and that’s what keeps fans watching.

