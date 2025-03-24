You Season 5: Fans Wonder if 'Joe Will Get Away With Everything', Predicting the Potential Storyline For the Upcoming Season of Penn Badgley Starrer

You is set to return to the digital screens for season 5. Following the trailer release of the show, the fans have predicted the potential narrative of the upcoming bunch of episodes. Since the announcement of the new season, the audiences have wondered if Joe’s truth will be revealed, or will he get away with everything by the end of the season finale.

Taking over the Reddit threads, the fans of the show dropped in their predictions. One of the users claimed that they do not want to get Joe caught, despite his wrongdoings.

Another fan revealed, "I feel Joe probably would be trapped and stuck in the cage without the key and left to be alone at some point; however, there would be no key."

The third netizen continued the thread by revealing, "People who want Joe to be killed or in prison just want more of the same predictable plot ending you see in thousands of TV shows. This will be no different unless they take a different approach with the unsuspected twist where Joe gets away with everything, a much better suspenseful scene to watch than him getting killed and the show ending."

You is currently in the production of the final season, and with the trailer release, the fans are highly anticipating a killer end. The logline of the upcoming bunch of episodes reads, "All eyes on you, Joe Goldberg.”

The new season premieres on April 24, on Netflix.