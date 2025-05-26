Will Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor Return in Bridgerton Season 4? Here’s What We Know

Onscreen Bridgerton season 1 couple Regé Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor, who played Simon Basset and Daphne Bridgerton, respectively, received immense love from the audience, who have been anticipating their return in the upcoming season 4.

Now, both the actors talked on the same topic. While having a conversation with The Direct, Dynevor pointed out that she has not been asked to make a return on the show yet. The actress stated, “I mean, they've not called me yet.”

The Inheritance star shared, “And I think they're shooting season 4 right now. So, I'm still waiting for that call.”

On the other hand, when Entertainment Tonight asked Page if he would be back in the show, he said, “I’m very happy to support everyone who’s in the show. Everyone’s finding fantastic success, but with the show and personal projects, I’m just super happy to say that.” While talking about his potential return, the actor also said that it was not something he had “thought about “ a lot, as he is focused on other projects at present.

For the unversed, the new season will focus on the love story between Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Beak, played by Luke Thompson and the newcomer to the show, Yerin Ha.

Season 4 is expected to get more entertaining as season 2’s main love interests, Kate Sharma and Anthony Bridgerton, played by Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey, respectively, are set to be featured in the upcoming installment, per US Weekly.

Additionally, season 3’s love interests, Penelope Featherington, played by Nicola Coughlan, and Colin Bridgerton, portrayed by Luke Newton, are also set to return in the next season. The actress confirmed this news to The Wrap.

She stated, “They’ve told us we’re back for season 4, which is super lovely… It’ll be exciting. “We’ll pop back and have some fun for sure.”

The fans will have to be patient until the next season releases, which will reportedly be out in 2026. In the meantime, the audience can watch the previous season of Bridgerton on Netflix.

