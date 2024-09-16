76th Primetime Emmy Awards: A Look At The Biggest Snubs And Surprises

This year's Primetime Emmy Awards, held at the Peacock Teater in Los Angeles had its own fair share of surprising moments along with the snubs. The father-son duo, Eugene and Dan Levy lit up the night by hosting the event that honored many shows and people.

The show also captured a heartfelt moment when the Schitt’s Creek family reunited onstage before Catherine O’Hara announced the Best Comedy Series winner. In case you missed out on such moments, no worries. Here’s the list of snubs and surprises that happened at Emmys 2024!

Primetime Emmy 2024’s biggest snubs and surprises

The Bear bears a major snub over a comedy series

The Bear which was surprisingly added to the Outstanding Comedy Series category, lost as Hacks, which is in fact a comedy show ended up bagging the award.

Seth Meyers- Snubbed

The anticipation of Seth Meyers taking home the Emmy was seemingly high as his name appeared for the first time in the Talk Show Host category only for Jon Stewart to grab the trophy after returning part-time on The Daily Show.

Tadanobu Asano- Snubbed

Tadanobu Asano’s work in Shogun was seemingly overlooked as Billy Crudup ended up winning in the Best Supporting Drama Actor category for The Morning Show. However, his speech, mentioning his wife Naomi Watts was wholesome.

Liza Colon Zaya’s win- Surprise

The Bears’ Liza Colon Zayas took home her first-ever Emmy in Supporting Actress in Comedy Series which also included tough contenders, including Carol Burnett and Meryl Streep. The honor was well deserved and didn't provoke the thought that others deserved more than her.

OMITB- Surprise

The cast of The Only Murders In The Building, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, and Steve Martin took the stage after the hosts, Dan and Eugene left and just elevated the excitement among the audience by making them laugh.

Jodie Foster- Surprise

Jodie Foster won her first Emmy for Lead Actress In A Limited Series, for her role in True Detective: Night Country. The actress garnered a well-deserved standing ovation for the same.

Baby Reindeer- Well-deserved wins

Baby Reindeer, since its release, has been worthy of winning big time in almost all aspects, be it storytelling, acting, or casting. The show ended up collecting the trophies for editing, lead actor (Richard Gadd), supporting actress (Jessica Gunnings), producing, writing, and casting for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. And above all that, Gadd’s speech was a cherry on top.

