76th Primetime Emmy Awards: Catherine O'Hara, Annie Murphy Have A Heartwarming Schitt's Creek Reunion With Dan And Eugene Levy

The fans of Schitt’s Creek surely rejoiced when the Rose family, including Eugene and Dan Levy, Catherine O’Hara and Annie Murphy reunited during the Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 15.

Murphy, who played Alexis in the series, will joined her onscreen brother and father on stage. Dan introduced her as his “TV sister”. The actress said “hi” to everyone. Dan then asked, "What's up, Annie?”

To which she answered that the “shining star” of their iconic series was going to present the final award of the night, during which Eugene chimed in to clear the air and said that there was a little confusion there.

In her classic Alexis style, Murphy said that it was okay and that they could stay on stage with her but they had to “scooch back” a bit. Then Dan announced that they would be presenting the “shining star” of the show, after which it became clear that they were not talking about Murphy. She then introduced O’Hara on the stage saying, “Please welcome our favorite TV mom.”

After this, O’Hara did the honor of announcing the winners of the Outstanding Comedy Series. The award was bagged by none other than the Hacks series.

Back in January, the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star spoke with People magazine and stated that she was down to return for a reboot of their series which ended in 2020. O’Hara continued that after completing their show, they went on a tour and it was “so much fun.”

The veteran actress shared that she would love to be with all of them once again and doing a film would be incredible, hoping that it comes to fruition. While talking about the cast and crew, she said that she had a “lovely experience.”

O’Hara expressed that was a “gift” to work with individuals with who you can “collaborate” and they penned such good scripts and it was “just so fun and lovely”. She didn't like to say that COVID was good for anything but they got lucky with Netflix steaming this show.

Murphy also previously conversed with the publication recalling her experience prior to getting this gig. The actress shared that her house was burned down and she had only USD 3 left in her bank account. Murphy hadn't worked for around two years.

The actress reflected on blowing her first screen test and finding herself crying in the Pacific Ocean, then things turned around and she got the audition for Schitt’s Creek.

