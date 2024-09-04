Eugene Levy Can't Resist Joking About His Eyebrows in Emmys 2024 Promo Featuring Dan Levy

The new promo spot for the 76th Emmy Awards has been released. The video showcased the fun banter between hosts Dan Levy and Eugene Levy. The former can be seen telling Eugene not to attempt making poor jokes, like on his eyebrows.

A clip was shown in the primetime runtime of ABC on Tuesday when the season finale of The Bachelorette was being aired. In the clip, Eugene can't resist his low-hanging eyebrow gag that hilariously annoys his son Dan. He even mentions, "My brows have their own agent." This ad arrives as the Television Academy prepares for the Emmys 2024, starting with the Creative Arts Emmys on September 7th and 8th at the Peacock Theatre in downtown Los Angeles.

As already reported, Eugene and Dan Levy will take charge as hosts for this year’s ceremony. The awards will be available live on ABC and streamed via Hulu the next day. The Levys looked forward to the hosting opportunities, noting that it's quite thrilling being asked to do the job. They look forward to ushering in the television season and, more importantly, being in the company of the fans on the evening of September 15.

As per Variety, in a joint statement they said, "For two Canadians who won our Emmys in a literal quarantine tent, the idea of being asked to host this year in an actual theater was incentive enough. We’re thrilled to be able to raise a glass to this extraordinary season of television and can’t wait to spend the evening with you all on Sept. 15.”

On Tuesday, ahead of the increasing hype toward this year's Emmys, the Television Academy revealed the first wave of presenters, including Lucy Liu, Nikki Glaser, LeVar Burton, Derek Hough, Mark Cuban, Phil Keoghan, Hannah Waddingham, Jane Lynch, and breakdance Olympian Victor Montalvo, for the upcoming Creative Arts Emmys. More presenters include Tig Notaro, Gabrielle Beauvais, Masi Oka, Mike Birbiglia, Dani Bowman, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, comedian Matthew Friend, Lorri Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, Melissa Peterman, Barbara Corcoran, Fisher Stevenson, Robert Herjavec, David Isaacman, Kristen Kish, Arianna Madix, Katie Maloney, Abbey Romeo, and more.

Advertisement

Eugene and Dan Levy will partner closely with Emmy producers Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay of Jesse Collins Entertainment. This will be the first father-son pairing in Emmy’s history and only the second time the award ceremony has been hosted in pairs this century, with the last one being SNL's Colin Jost and Michael Che in 2018.

ALSO READ: Emmy 2024: From Snubs To Surprises; Check Out Netizens' Reactions To This Year's Television Academy Nominations