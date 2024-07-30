90 Day Fiancé: Shekinah Meets With Sarper’s Ex; Sarper Comments, ‘It Is Completely Bulls*t’

Shekinah is on a personal quest to find out about Sarper’s dating background and this makes up the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. In an exclusive sneak peek by PEOPLE, Sarper is shocked when he sees Shekinah getting ready to go out in Turkey. He becomes curious after she discloses her intentions.

“I am meeting with your ex Nora,” Shekinah reveals. Since Nora suggested it herself, they decided that it would be better for them to discuss their past relationship with Sarper in person. This revelation leaves Sarper puzzled and slightly worried.

Shekinah seeks clarity

But Shekinah does not yield even though he tries to convince her that he has been through all this before. According to her, she must listen to Nora if she desires a transparent future between them and him.

“I wanna know what she has to say…” Shekinah says while insisting on it. Though Sarper claims that he has been candid about his colorful background, Shekinah remains skeptical of that claim being true. Thereby versions, she recalls during confessionals regarding Nora's messages which suggested commitment was very significant.

Sarper tries to play down the issue, stating; “Shekinah, you don't know Turkish girls. They can exaggerate everything, they can say not right things.” Therefore, the fact that he has been honest with her makes her more interested in understanding why he appeared so troubled.

Sarper’s perspective

Thus pressed regarding his previous feelings for Nora, Sarper refutes having ever existed between them. On camera, he says Nora is most likely doing this just to hurt him with Shekinah and damage his image towards her as well. Thus if only Nora had wanted him well then she could have sent a smiley or something friendly like that.

To sum up everything, Nora wants revenge on Shekina for meeting me. “She just wants to trash me,” he says. Although he tries to pacify Shekinah, she is not swayed in her quest to know the truth.

Watch more of this unfolding drama on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way which premieres Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

