Alice in Borderland Season 3 Confirms Release Date With First Teaser: Here's Who is Returning, Cast and More

Netflix has officially announced that Alice in Borderland Season 3 will premiere on September 25, 2025. The Japanese sci-fi thriller will return with its deadly games and suspenseful storyline in a brand-new chapter that delves deeper into Haro Aso’s popular manga.

Season 3 to dive deeper into the Borderland

The new season continues to explore the mysterious world that exists between life and death. Fans last saw Arisu and Usagi escape the dangerous Borderland in Season 2. Now, they are shown married and living a quiet life, but memories of the games still haunt them.

Advertisement

According to Netflix, “Arisu and Usagi are haunted by dreams and visions of the Borderland.”

When Usagi suddenly vanishes, guided by Ryuji, a man who studies the afterlife, she returns to the Borderland. Arisu is left behind but soon learns from Banda, now living in the Borderland, about Usagi’s whereabouts. He must then find a way back to save her once again.

Director Shinsuke Sato returns to lead the third season. The original lead actors, Kento Yamazaki and Tao Tsuchiya will once again play Arisu and Usagi. The returning cast includes Hayato Isomura, Ayaka Miyoshi, and Katsuya Maiguma.

Here’s who is joining Alice in Borderland Season 3

Season 3 will also feature fresh faces. The new cast members include Koji Ohkura, Risa Sudou, Hiroyuki Ikeuchi, Tina Tamashiro, Kotaro Daigo, Hyunri, Sakura Kiryu, and Kento Kaku. Fans can also expect to see Yugo Mikawa, Joey Iwanaga, and Akana Ikeda in new roles.

Advertisement

The production team behind Season 3 is the same team that made the previous seasons a global hit. Alice in Borderland is developed and produced by Robot with production help from The Seven. The creative team includes screenplay writers Yasuko Kuramitsu and Shinsuke Sato, with music by composer Yutaka Yamada.

Netflix says the new season will expand the story with “fresh twists, deeper mysteries, and thrilling developments.” The show has been praised for its high-stakes games and intense psychological battles. Season 2 was a major success, debuting at No. 1 on Netflix’s Global Top 10 for non-English shows.

Alice in Borderland Season 3 promises to blur the lines between reality and illusion again, keeping viewers on edge until the very end. Fans can now mark their calendars for September 25, 2025, and look forward to seeing Arisu and Usagi’s story continue.

ALSO READ: Will There Be The Old Guard 3? Franchise's Future Explored After Major Cliffhanger in Charlize Theron Starrer