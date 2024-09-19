Wolfs: Director Jon Watts Reveals His Plans of Bringing George Clooney And Brad Pitt Together Again On-Screen

The Oceans’ duo, Brad Pitt and George Clooney, were heavily praised at the Venice Film Festival, where the movie was first premiered. One of the highly anticipated films of the year has been directed by Jon Watts, who is also known to direct the Tom Holland starrer, The Spider-Man Trilogy. In conversation with Entertainment Weekly, the filmmaker opened up on how he staged the idea of bringing two veteran actors back on screen with the crime-comedy genre.

Explaining how Watts got the actors to sign up for the film, the director went on to state that it all started in New York, where he got the motivation to pen the film. Watts explained to the media portal, "That was so stupid of me. I wrote the movie; I could have written it anywhere. I could have written it at any time of year. I chose New York at night."

The director went on to further say, "I live here, I love New York, and I've been shooting Spider-Man movies that are supposed to be in New York in Atlanta for the last seven years."

Meanwhile, Watt revealed that both Pitt and Clooney were looking for projects to work on at the time. The duo read the script and liked Watt’s idea. The filmmaker revealed, "It's one of those ideas that doesn't really work unless it's the two of them. That's where it came from.” He further added, "But the big difference is that you don't often get the opportunity to pitch something like that to those two guys."

In the movie, Pitt and Clooney portray the roles of Fixers, who are called at the same address by Amy Ryan, to cover up the crime. Though not liking each other's techniques of handling the job, the duo is forced to work together in order to get it done.

According to the synopsis of the film, “Hired to cover up a high-profile crime, a fixer soon finds his night spiraling out of control when he's forced to work with an unexpected counterpart.”

As for the cast members of Wolfs, Brad Pitt and George Clooney are joined by Amy Ryan, Poorna Jagannathan, and Austin Abrams. The movie will be available to watch in a few theaters on September 20, and on Apple TV+ soon after.

